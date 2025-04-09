3 Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Risk-loving investors, who give precedence to capital appreciation along with dividend payouts, may consider small-cap blend mutual funds to derive healthy returns. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise over the long term.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion.

The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their less international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large and mid-cap counterparts in any global downturn.

Below, we share with you three small-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Inv VSTCX, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opps FSOPX and MassMutual Small Cap Opps MSCDX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Inv fund invests most of its net assets in domestic equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which its advisors believe have strong growth prospects as well as reasonable valuations with respect to their industry peers.

Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. As of the end of September 2024, VSTCX held 526 issues, with 0.8% of its assets invested in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Series Small Cap Opps fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign small-cap companies with growth or value, or both characteristics. FSOPX advisors consider small-cap companies as those with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Fidelity Series Small Cap Opps has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. Shadman Riaz has been the fund manager of FSOPX since October 2009.

MassMutual Small Cap Opps fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of smaller companies. MSCDX invests primarily in stocks, securities convertible into stocks and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, whose value is based on stock prices.

MassMutual Small Cap Oppshas three-year annualized returns of 6.1%. MSCDX has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSTCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MSCDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FSOPX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.