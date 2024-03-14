3 Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Sizable Returns

Investors with a high-risk appetite and an interest in growth and value investing may choose small-cap blend mutual funds to boost their portfolio. While blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains, small-cap funds have higher growth prospects than their large and medium counterparts. Blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks, and owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Funds investing the majority of their assets in securities of companies with a market capitalization below $2 billion are generally considered small-cap mutual funds. Although funds investing in small-cap stocks are believed to have more exposure to market volatility than large or medium ones, they are also expected to provide diversification across sectors and companies. Moreover, small-cap companies are believed to be less affected by a global downturn, thanks to less international exposure.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap blend mutual funds, viz.,Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Inv VSTCX, TRP Integrated US SMCC Eq TQSMX and Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap FSSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Inv invests most of its net assets in domestic equity securities of small-capitalization companies. VSTCX advisors choose to invest in those companies that they believe have strong growth prospects as well as reasonable valuations with respect to their industry peers.

Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. As of the end of December 2023, VSTCX had 542 issues and invested 0.8% of its net assets in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

TRP Integrated US SMCC Eq fund invests in equity securities issued by small and mid-cap U.S. companies. TQSMX advisors also invest in common stocks.

TRP Integrated US SMCC Eq has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. Prashant G. Jeyaganesh has been one of the fund managers of TQSMX since June 2017.

Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap invests most of its net assets in small-cap domestic and foreign issues with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index at the time of purchase. FSSFX advisors choose to invest in either growth or value stocks or sometimes both.

Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. FSSFX has an expense ratio of 0.01%.

