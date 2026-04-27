3 Slow and Steady Cash Flow Giants to Hold

Of all the financial metrics that impact a company as an investment prospect, cash flow is often overlooked—but it is perhaps the single most important factor in a firm's ability to return value to shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks. Companies with strong cash flow can continue to pay (and raise) dividends, repurchase shares, and pay down debt proactively, all of which are highly attractive to investors. Moreover, strong cash flow is often a mark of a high-quality business that is operating cleanly and sustainably.

Investors seeking targets with good cash flow might look to the three names below as a place to start. While each occupies a different industry—and has a different relationship with cash flow as a result—all have a record of success in this area.

Software-First Model Keeps Roper Nimble With Cash

Diversified technology holding company Roper Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ROP) has built a reputation as a strong cash flow name, with 11% year-over-year (YOY) improvement to free cash flow in the latest quarter alone (on top of healthy beats on both revenue and earnings per share). Key to Roper's ability to be cash-flow dominant is its focus on software, which keeps recurring revenue high and physical asset expenditures low.

Roper's decentralized approach, which involves the company acquiring other businesses and keeping them autonomous, allows it to focus on targets that already have strong margins and cash generation potential. The result is that the company has substantial room to deploy this capital toward shareholder value.

In its latest quarterly report, it announced $2.2 billion in share repurchases over a few months, as well as an additional $3 billion in authorized future repurchases.

While the company doesn't necessarily prioritize its dividend, it still pays out a yield of 1% with a dividend payout ratio of under 26%, highly sustainable at the current rate. Analysts see Roper as a Hold overall, but more than 30% in upside may be possible going forward.

Cincinnati Financial Combines Strong Underwriting With Investment Performance

Insurance firm Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) is cash-generative as well, thanks to its strong history of underwriting. The company's property and casualty insurance business saw strong growth in the latest quarter, thanks primarily to 14% YOY improvement to Personal and 7% improvement to Commercial insurance. This, on top of 67% YOY growth to Q4 net income, means that Cincinnati Financial has started 2026 with strong fundamental momentum.

The company balances its growth through operations with its investments, and investment income surged by 14% YOY last year. This has allowed it to return some $730 million to shareholders over the year, reinforcing the firm's reputation as a strong dividend play.

Currently, Cincinnati Financial has a dividend yield of 2.2% and a sub-25% dividend payout ratio, which should help it to continue its multi-decade streak of consistent dividend increases.

Of course, insurance companies don't experience cash flow in quite the same way as other firms, and shifts in claims and investment performance can make cash flow lumpy. The fact that Cincinnati Financial has been able to maintain its history of dividends in spite of this may demonstrate the strength of its business.

A Growing Cash Flow Powerhouse Fueled by Data Center Demand

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) is an electrical connection company making enclosures, tracing systems, and related products. It benefits from surging demand thanks to data center needs and broader infrastructure upgrades. However, industrial demand may fluctuate considerably, leading to cyclical changes for nVent's business.

Still, nVent posted impressive free cash flow growth of about 30% YOY for 2025, on top of similarly notable gains in sales and adjusted EPS. The company may attribute this rapid acceleration to data center sales, which climbed to about $1 billion last year. Full-year free cash flow of $561 million helped facilitate a significant reduction in net debt, as well as about $383 million in shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

Though the company's dividend yield is fairly modest at 0.6%, its dividend payout ratio below 20% helps to ensure that it will be able to continue to make steady distributions for the foreseeable future.

Among the three companies above, Roper stands out for its high-quality cash flow, but both Cincinnati Financial and nVent may also appeal, particularly for investors willing to accept a bit of lumpiness here and there.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.