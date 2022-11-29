3 Sleepy Hypergrowth Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With 2022 representing the worst bear market for growth stocks we’ve seen in at least 15 years, many investors may not be too enticed by hypergrowth stocks right now.

Indeed, stocks that could do no wrong last year have been completely abandoned. What was previously a multiple expansion environment has turned into a market where investors are seeking growth at a reasonable price. Companies that aren’t profitable or don’t have some visibility to profitability have been published.

There are certainly plenty of companies that were likely very overvalued at last year’s peak. However, it’s interesting to see some long-term hypergrowth stocks get thrown out with the bunch.

The three companies I’ve listed below are among the top growth stocks I think are worth considering for long-term capital appreciation. These companies have proven their worth over decades of solid performance. Thus, there’s a historical track record investors can enjoy.

These companies are also profitable and should be increasingly profitable in the future. Let’s dive into why these hypergrowth stocks are worth a look right now.

Meta Platforms (META)

This year certainly hasn’t been friendly to hypergrowth stocks like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Much of the decline in many such stocks has been due to valuation compression, with Meta certainly seeing outsized compression relative to its peers.

That said, this decline has probably been warranted. The company has spent like a drunken sailor on its metaverse endeavors, a move that has impacted the company’s profitability in a big way.

Revenue from the U.S., Canada, and Europe saw a year-over-year decline, which has been offset by strong revenue growth in the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world. Additionally, tremendous growth continues to be seen from Instagram, driven by reels and optimized algorithms on the application. Core Facebook profitability remains strong, with everything except for the metaverse working out.

Thus, the company’s move to slash its headcount in its metaverse division and focus on what’s working should wake investors up to this opportunity. It may not seem like it right now, but Meta Platforms is a giant hypergrowth stock that could really break out next year if conditions allow.

Alphabet (GOOG)

As far as sleepy hypergrowth stocks are concerned, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one that could certainly be put in this category.

Despite posting relatively strong numbers for the third quarter, investors don’t seem too enamored with this previous high-flyer. This stock is down roughly 30% from its 52-week high, despite reporting solid revenue growth of 6% year-over-year and robust earnings per share of $1.06 this past quarter.

This strong performance has been driven by the company’s Cloud Services, as opposed to its other segments. Google Cloud is still the flag bearer for the company’s revenue generation. With a bearish market likely to continue into next year, companies are cutting down on advertisement costs. This means that Google and YouTube both will have lower revenues from ads. However, if that’s the case, the company’s Cloud business should still support its valuation and growth prospects. Indeed, this segment alone is expected to bring $9 billion in terms of operating profit by 2027.

Now is a good time for investors who want to get a hold of this stock to do some shopping. Alphabet is a company that rarely goes on discounts. But when it does, long-term investors have always been rewarded by buying the dips.

Netflix (NFLX)

Regarding previous revenue growers, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a company that stands out. This leading streaming platform has seen impressive user growth drive a valuation that, in hindsight, appeared to be a little rich.

However, with this recent market downturn, the market may have gotten ahead of itself. Netflix is back to adding subscribers. And the company recently provided a quarterly revenue estimate that’s back on the rise – up 2% year-over-year.

These growth numbers are actually solid for a company that has hard comparables to beat from previous years. Additionally, the company’s ability to produce profit, and do so consistently, shouldn’t be discounted. Netflix has made it clear that the company isn’t interested in growth at all costs. Instead, it’s the profit growth the company is after.

Thus, those looking for a company with a disciplined approach to get back to its previous hypergrowth ways may consider NFLX stock at these levels. It’s down considerably from its peak and, in the next bull market, could retake its previous highs.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a LONG position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

