3 Sleeper Stocks to Buy for the Next Bull Run: February 2024

Within the vast landscape of publicly listed companies across the U.S. stock exchanges, sleeper stocks are perhaps the most intriguing. These stocks usually dwell in the shadows due to near-term headwinds yet harbor substantial long-term potential. These sleeper stocks quietly lurk in the investment realm, significantly undervalued and overlooked.

While they promise alluring rewards, they also carry inherent risks, dissuading many investors. Many investors shy away due to perceived risks and a need for awareness regarding where to find these hidden opportunities. The essence of sleeper stock investment lies in discerning the valuation gap and embracing a value-driven strategy which beats the market.

Amid the Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate hikes, sleeper stocks now stand poised for stability and growth. And this presents enticing opportunities with reduced volatility. This strategic stance from the Fed bolsters market confidence, inviting investors to explore flourishing avenues.

Textron (TXT)

Textron (NYSE:TXT) emerges as a robust industrial conglomerate, weaving together aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Amidst potential oversight from investors, Textron positions itself as an intriguing investment prospect.

Moreover, TXT is undervalued. It trades at a non-GAAP forward earnings multiple of 13.63 times. That marks a noteworthy 27.2% below the sector median of 18.7 times. Bolstering its appeal is a consistent track record of profitability, which often flies under the radar. By recognizing its latent strength, Wall Street analysts assign TXT a consensus buy, projecting a 7% upside potential.

Adding to its impressive financial standing, Textron’s recent quarter outperformed expectations. It boasts non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.60, surpassing estimates by seven cents. Despite a slight revenue miss at $3.89 billion, Textron’s aviation unit backlog surged by $782 million. Clearly, this reflects a robust 12% increase in 2023. TXT emerges as a driving force in advancing defense and aerospace technologies. It is engaged in cutting-edge initiatives like the Bell 360 Invictus and the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2.

Aptiv (APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is a global technology company revolutionizing the automotive industry with advanced solutions in autonomous driving, connectivity, and electrification. But, the real intrigue lies in Aptiv’s forward-thinking investment strategy.

In June 2022, Aptiv injected $39 million into StradVision Inc., a South Korean autonomous driving startup. This move secured a 15% stake, making Aptiv the second-largest shareholder. Also, StradVision’s AI-based vision processing, particularly its SVNet software, is capable of detecting elements including cars and pedestrians in adverse weather. This positions Aptiv as a key player in the evolving autonomous driving landscape.

Financially, Aptiv shines with Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share surpassing forecasts. They landed at an impressive $1.40 and exceeded expectations by 7 cents. Notably, trading at 14.64 times non-GAAP forward earnings, 7% below the sector median, Aptiv appears undervalued. This underscores its potential. TipRanks analysts assign a moderate buy, foreseeing a compelling 30% upside against the current market price of $83.5.

Pfizer (PFE)

Amid the ebb and flow of Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) fortunes, the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis cast a shadow on the pharma giant’s outlook in the post-pandemic realm.

However, recent financials tell a different story. The fourth quarter of 2023 surprised analysts. Pfizer reported an unexpected earnings per share profit of 10 cents, defying a projected 22-cent loss. While overall sales dipped 41% from the previous year, the results were more resilient than feared. They totaled $14.25 billion against the Wall Street forecast of $14.42 billion.

Despite short-term challenges, TipRanks analysts are bullish on Pfizer, assigning a moderate buy, indicating an attractive 18% upside potential. Additionally, the pharmaceutical giant boasts a non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 12.11 times. Therefore, this marks a substantial 35% reduction compared to the sector median of 18.63 times. This valuation gap emphasizes Pfizer’s compelling trajectory beyond the COVID era.

