3 Sleeper Stocks About to Wake Up and Dominate the Market by 2025

By 2025, three sleeper stocks may quietly take center stage and transform their respective sectors. The first is a firm which has established itself as a leader in the transaction services industry.

Conversely, the second stock holds promise due to its strategic focus on younger audiences. This firm strategically positions itself to target Millennials and Gen Z customers. This astute strategy will drive significant revenue growth and deliver attractive returns for investors.

Finally, the third one shows promise as a bright spot in the entertainment sector. The firm maintains a global audience through its subscriber-focused approach and dynamic pricing methods. Thus, these three sleeper stocks exhibit strong financial results, strategic vision and a profound comprehension of changing consumer behavior, so they are more than just speculation.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) revenue growth and transaction volume are important measures of the company’s strong performance and future growth prospects. The company announced 9% year-over-year (YoY) top-line growth in Q4 2023, hitting $8 billion. Over the whole year, this rise was maintained, with sales rising by 8% to $29.8 billion. In addition, the fourth quarter’s total payment volume was $409.8 billion, up 15% YoY.

Further, this demonstrates PayPal’s capacity to provide sizable income streams and handle significant numbers of transactions. This revenue and transaction volume rise highlights the company’s robust market presence, extensive acceptance among consumers and companies, and efficient monetization tactics.

Moreover, initiatives like Braintree and branded checkout, which greatly increased transaction margin dollars and revenue growth, demonstrate PayPal’s focus on innovation. Thus, the company’s dedication to improving the user experience and encouraging adoption is seen in launching new products like PayPal Fastlane and the redesigned PayPal app.

American Express (AXP)

In Q1 2024, American Express (NYSE:AXP) had a notable 11% growth in overall sales YoY, reaching $15.8 billion. This growing momentum is a key indicator of the company’s capacity to produce sizable revenue streams. In the quarter, the corporation added 3.4 million new cards, demonstrating its ability to draw in new clients successfully. Approximately 70% of these new accounts were also opened using fee-based products, demonstrating American Express’s premium services’ appeal.

Furthermore, the significant demand from Millennial and Gen Z customers shows the company’s attractiveness to younger demographics. They accounted for over 60% of new consumer account acquisitions internationally. Fee revenues grew by double digits, or 16%, when adjusted for foreign exchange. Thus, the success of American Express’s fee-based business strategy is reflected in this increase, which is a major contributor to its top-line.

Finally, the company’s high-value offer and devoted clientele are seen in its ability to generate sizable fee income. Due to a rise in revolving loan balances and net yield expansion, net interest income increased by 26% YoY in Q1. Overall, the increase in net interest income contributes to the business’s development and profitability.

Netflix (NFLX)

The capacity of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to increase its subscriber base is the main factor driving its revenue growth. The business makes significant investments in creating unique content of the highest caliber. This is a major factor in drawing in new members and keeping hold of current ones. Furthermore, Netflix can access various markets thanks to its worldwide reach. This drives from membership growth and revenue expansion.

Moreover, revenue increased by 18% YoY on a forex-neutral basis. The total amount received from subscription fees rises with the number of subscribers. Furthermore, Netflix may capture profits while maintaining its competitiveness because of its flexibility in pricing schemes to suit various markets or geographical areas. Hence, with its flexible and dynamic pricing approach, Netflix can maximize income generation in a variety of markets.

Additionally, Netflix may lessen the impact of inflation or currency depreciation on its income stream by modifying prices in response to shifts in economic conditions. Finally, with an operating margin of 28% in Q1 2024, operating income climbed by 54% YoY. This shows that the business is effectively increasing revenue, which boosts the bottom-line.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PYPL and NFLX. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

