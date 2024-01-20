3 Skyrocketing Stocks Set to Make Millionaires by 2030

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding millionaire-maker stocks could be likened to finding a needle in a haystack!

The upcoming decade may be turbulent. Not only will we grapple with a building geopolitical tension globally. But also, worries stemming from climate change and economic malaise are pressing. It’s a sentiment that’s been a subject of concern, reflected from the ongoing conversations at Davos. Yet, that doesn’t mean investors should stay out of the market completely.

However, tough times allow the cream to rise to the top. So, investors look to double and triple their earnings over the next few years. In fact, some of the past decades most prolific growth stocks will carry on well into the future. Companies that are already dedicating huge resources to budding tech trends will be best placed to benefit from growth in that area.

Yet, smaller players can jump in now, emerging as millionaire-maker stocks. These companies will lay out a roadmap for the future. Therefore, investors must look critically at the expected path and decide whether or not it will be feasible.

PayPal (PYPL)

It’s no secret that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is having some difficulty righting the ship. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the millionaire-maker stocks.

The group’s underlying operating margin guidance was lowered twice as the group grapples with growth in its less-profitable unbranded business, Braintree. These teething pains, though, are short-term. And investors willing to wait them out will be in a strong position once the group turns things around.

Also, PayPal is working on ways to improve margins at Braintree to capitalize on growth without sacrificing bottom line gains. Additionally, the group is improving performance in it’s legacy, higher-margin, branded business. PYPL is updating its service with a one-click button, bringing the customer experience into the 21st century.

PayPal’s valuation reflects the uncertainty ahead. So, if you believe in the group’s ability to tweak its business and bring margins along for the ride, outsized gains lie ahead.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a sprawling business that continues to evolve. The company’s original draw was being a first-mover in the e-commerce space. Since then, the group has grown to become a force in the cloud computing space. Now, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is responsible for the bulk of the group’s bottom line.

So, this places Amazon in a strong position as cloud continues to expand. Also, it allows the group to pounce on trends that will grow out of our increased reliance on cloud computing. One that’s been on the tip of everyone’s tongue lately is AI. Amazon has plenty of ways it will be able to roll out the technology to benefit its business. From supercharging its ad targeting to offering cloud customers AI-integrated services, Amazon stands to be one of AI’s biggest winners.

Darktrace (DRKTF)

UK-based Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) is using AI to improve cybersecurity. At the center of two lucrative trends, it’s a good pick among millionaire-maker stocks.

Cycbersecurity has become a top concern among policymakers and business owners alike. As we transition further into the cloud, the risk of online theft and tampering gains importance. Darktrace is hoping to service that need with an AI-powered cybersecurity offering.

As a relatively new player, the group’s got some work to do. It’s operating margins are still in the mid-single digits, and research and development for this tech-heavy offering isn’t cheap. Plus, investors are expecting a lot of the company. With a P/E above 50, any missteps could create volatility. However, Darktrace is improving profitability. And, if it can continue to beef up margins, it offers some impressive potential.

On the date of publication, Marie Brodbeck did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Marie Brodbeck has a Finance degree from Duquesne University and has been a financial journalist for more than a decade. Her work can be seen in a variety of publications including InvestorPlace, Benzinga, Yahoo Finance and CCN.

