3 Skills That Will Make You Better at Any Job

No matter what career stage you happen to be in, you may have certain goals, like climbing the ladder and getting promoted. And those goals may be financially motivated, too.

To be clear, there's nothing wrong with going after a raise. Boosting your paycheck could make it possible to pad your savings, pay off debt, or meet other important financial goals.

But if your goal is to get promoted and snag higher pay, you may need to work on boosting your job skills. That doesn't just mean building on the skills that are specific to the work you do, whether it's graphic design, accounting, or software development.

There are certain general job skills that could make it easier for you to succeed at any role. Here are three worth focusing on.

1. Communication

Communication skills don't always come naturally to everyone. But the more you work on being a strong communicator, the greater your chances of doing well on the job.

Think about the different opportunities you have to be a good communicator at work. That could mean mastering the art of emails that are detailed yet concise. Or, it could mean working on your public speaking skills so you have a stronger voice at meetings.

Of course, a big part of being a stronger communicator is building confidence. To that end, you may want to take a public speaking course or find other ways to approach your interactions with your manager and colleagues feeling more self-assured.

2. Attention to detail

You can be the hardest-working employee at your company. But if the work you do is sloppy, it can reflect poorly on you.

That's why it's so important to work on paying attention to the smaller details that could make or break your reports and presentations. Get into the habit of proofreading your work, and try out different tactics for self-editing. That could mean reading emails out loud before sending them, or recording yourself practicing a presentation to see if any details are off.

3. Time management

Employees these days are increasingly expected to multi-task. To pull that off, you'll need to be really good at managing your time, so it pays to work on boosting your skills.

A big part of time management is learning how to prioritize. That could mean making lists, creating schedules, or even finding a better system for getting major projects done.

There are also tools you can use to keep tabs on your projects and stay on track, so it pays to play around with different options and see what works for you. Some people, for example, find that Trello is a good tool for managing projects with multiple moving parts.

Whether you're fairly new to the labor force or have been plugging away at a job for decades, it never hurts to boost your skills. Working on these specific items could lead to more success -- no matter what role you have or what industry you work in.

