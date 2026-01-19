3 Sit Mutual Funds That Can Deliver Investment Gains

Sit Investment Associates Inc. was established by Eugene Sit in 1981 to manage Sit mutual funds that employ active management through fundamental research to evaluate company financials, valuation and macroeconomic trends for investment decisions while incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. SIT functions as a structured investment option because of its combined elements.

We have chosen three SIT mutual funds — Sit Balanced (SIBAX), Sit International Growth (SNGRX) and Sit Developing Markets Growth (SDMGX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Sit Balanced fund seeks long-term capital growth consistent with preservation of principal. SIBAX invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds.

Bryce A. Doty has been the lead manager of SIBAX since Dec. 31, 1995. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (8.4%), Microsoft Corp (5.3%) and Broadcom Inc. (5.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

SIBAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18% and 8.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. SIBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Sit International Growth fund seeks long-term growth. SNGRX invests its assets in the common stocks of companies domiciled outside the United States.

Roger J. Sit has been the lead manager of SNGRX since Dec. 1, 1997. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (10.1%), Schneider Electric S.E. (3.3%) and Sony Group Corp (3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

SNGRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. SNGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Sit Developing Markets Growth fund seeks to maximize long-term capital appreciation. SDMGX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies domiciled or operating in a developing market.

Raymond E. Sit has been the lead manager of SDMGX since Aug. 3, 1994. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (14.4%), Broadcom Inc. (9.5%) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (6.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

SDMGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. SDMGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

