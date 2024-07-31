3 Sinful Stocks Bringing Investors a Lot of Pleasure This Summer

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a near-two-year bull market, we may be nearing the end. The Federal Reserve is still whistling past the graveyard of a recession, hoping to bring the economy in for a soft landing. So although the stock market might not crash, there is a good chance we see a decent pullback.

After reaching a new all-time high two weeks ago, the S&P 500 is down 4%. While investors are crossing their fingers we don’t have a correction, it is always prudent to plan for the worst and hope for the best.

That suggests it is time to look at sin stocks to buy. From casino and tobacco stocks to marijuana and alcohol companies, there are plenty of sin stocks to choose from. And the reason you want to buy them is they tend to be recession resistant.

When times get tough, people continue their guilty pleasures regardless. If the world is grinding you down, then partaking in a little vice makes it all the more bearable. Below are three top sin stocks you will want to own for those times the skies turn gray.

Universal (UVV)

No doubt it was just coincidence that as the market began to turn south, Universal (NYSE:UVV) started to rise. The world’s largest tobacco leaf seller is up 15% from its July low earlier this month.

As the premier supplier of tobacco leaf to all the major tobacco producers including Altria (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Universal will benefit from the smoking habits of consumers. In a market and economic downturn, smoking is one of the more sinful vices that endures.

Cigarette makers enjoy pricing inelasticity. That means even as prices rise, demand remains unaffected. Although U.S. smoking rates are in a secular decline, it is far less pronounced elsewhere around the world.

Particularly in China, where smoking cigarettes is still an expanding market, tobacco leaf demand continues to grow. Universal’s fiscal full-year 2024 earnings report showed revenue grew from $179 million to $2.7 billion, mostly driven by higher prices, though partially offset by lower sales in North and South America. Asia saw much stronger results from product mix, while Africa saw larger crop sales, leading to operating income widening by 23% from the prior year.

Universal also raised its dividend for the 54th consecutive year, making this Dividend King a sin stock to put on your buy list.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Also rising as the market was falling was the world’s largest firearms manufacturer, Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI). Macroeconomic and political events tend to move shares more than typical business cycles. Likely, it was the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump that got the gunslinger’s stock moving higher. Yet should the economy worsen, people will buy more guns for protection as fear of rising crime rates motivates consumers.

The long-term outlook for the firearms market is bright. Since the FBI began tracking sales in the late-1990s, there has been a steady movement higher for gun ownership. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, June was the 59th consecutive month exceeding one million adjusted background checks in one month.

And now that the presidential election campaigns are officially underway, expect gun sales to turn sharply higher. In Vice President Kamala Harris’s first campaign speech, she said a priority would be to ban modern sporting rifles (MSR). Mischaracterized as “assault weapons,” Harris said she would ban their ownership.

Rifles are the most popular firearms sold and are owned by millions of people. As polls show the election will again be close, the prospects of a Harris presidency will cause sales to spike ahead of any potential ban. Smith & Wesson is the largest manufacturer of MSRs and will see a revenue surge as a result.

VICI Properties (VICI)

Not a sin stock per se but VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns the land beneath some of the biggest casino operations in the country.

VICI was spun off from Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in 2017 and owns the real estate of 54 gaming properties, including Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It also owns other casinos real estate, such as MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) MGM Grand and Apollo Global Management’s (NYSE:APO) Venetian Resorts. All three are iconic properties located on the Las Vega Strip.

The REIT operates on a triple net-lease basis. That means responsibility for things like taxes, insurance and rent are the responsibility of the casino operator, which greatly reduces VICI Properties overhead.

After being down for much of the year, VICI stock is moving higher in July. Shares are up 13% since the S&P 500’s top as the prospects for interest rate relief helped boost performance.

The other benefit of owning VICI Properties is its dividend. Like all REITs, VICI must pay out 90% or more of its profits as dividends, and it has grown the payout at a compounded annual growth rate of 7% over the last five years.

As people tend to gamble more during times of economic uncertainty, VICI is a sin stock worth owning. The fact that you get a healthy dividend yielding 5.4% annually is a nice kicker too.

