3 Simple Tips to Keep Your Portfolio in Shape

Keeping your portfolio in shape is undoubtedly challenging, as things evolve rapidly within the investment landscape.

But the task can be more straightforward than some believe, as investors just need to demonstrate some initiative. For those looking to keep their portfolios in shape, let’s look at a few pointers.

Manage Portfolio Beta

Beta is a measure of a stock's systematic risk or volatility in comparison to the overall market. The S&P 500 is often used as the benchmark, with a beta of 1.0 representing the market average.

A beta greater than 1.0 indicates that a stock is more volatile than the market, while a beta less than 1.0 suggests the opposite. Essentially, low-beta stocks provide a higher level of ‘defense,’ whereas high-beta stocks are known for their higher returns, or ‘offense.’

Investors can use beta to help balance out their risk profile, helping during intense volatility spikes. A classic example of a low-beta stock is Coca-Cola KO, whereas high-flying tech stocks are commonly high beta.

Stay Updated

Regularly reviewing earnings reports is a crucial part of staying informed as an investor. These reports provide a wealth of information, from revenues and expenses to profits. By keeping up with this data, you gain a deeper understanding of the business and can spot any potential ‘red flags.’

In addition, quarterly reports provide deeper insights into a company's strategy and plans. For example, the report may detail new products or services planned to launch or discuss plans for tapping into new markets.

By understanding a company's strategy, investors can evaluate its long-term growth potential with a higher level of ease. Nvidia’s NVDA quarterly releases have been a great example of why investors can’t fall asleep behind the wheel.

Let Winners Run

The "Let Winners Run" and "Cut Losers" strategy is simple: Investors should hold onto stocks that are performing well to benefit from their continued growth and compounding returns while selling underperforming stocks to prevent further downside.

Of course, selling losers also frees up capital for better opportunities. The approach helps provide a portfolio that grows steadily over time by leveraging the strengths of successful stocks while minimizing the impact of the ‘bad apples.’

Bottom Line

Keeping a portfolio in shape can be challenging, but it’s certainly not as difficult when implementing some guard rails.

Managing volatility, staying up to date, and letting winners run are all a recipe for portfolio success.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.