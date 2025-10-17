Want to spend less? Your brain might be working against you.

Financial expert and author Barbara Huson believes that resisting spending temptations isn’t just about willpower — it’s about rewiring your brain.

In a blog post, Huson cited research showing that using credit cards activates the brain’s reward centers, triggering a rush of neurochemicals that make spending feel irresistible.

While avoiding credit cards altogether may be ideal, it’s not realistic. Huson offered a more practical three-step method to retrain your brain and curb impulse spending.

Notice Your Spending Impulses

“Recognize your strong impulse to buy with curiosity, not criticism,” Huson said.

Instead of judging yourself, observe your thoughts: “Isn’t that interesting! I’m having a thought about buying that dress, even though I promised myself I wouldn’t spend.”

Reframe Your Thoughts

Shift your mindset from deprivation to empowerment.

Try: “I feel so good when I keep my promises to myself,” or “I’m excited to put the price of that dress into my bank account instead.”

Redirect the Money

Cancel the purchase or ignore the ad — and put that money into savings or toward another financial goal.

“Respond differently,” Huson said. “Deposit that money in savings.”

These small mindset shifts can help you spend less without relying on willpower alone.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Simple Steps To Slash Your Spending Today, According to Barbara Huson

