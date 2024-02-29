3 Silent Tech Titans-in-the-Making: Invest Before They Skyrocket

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among tech investments, the search for the next titan resembles a deep dive into the ocean for pearls. The periodic portfolio shifts toward solid tech contenders with high-yield potential as the digital space evolves. From cybersecurity advancement to disruptive biotech, potential brims for astronomical growth through three decisive picks.

The first one’s strategic edge, the second one’s steadfast growth trajectory, and the third’s medical breakthroughs offer massive return potential.

In short, these silent tech giants navigate the complexion of market demand trends and emerging technologies. Explore how these silent tech titans hold both excitement and prosperity.

Palo Alto (PANW)

Palo Alto’s (NASDAQ:PANW) platform adoption, market lead, and customer base expansion and retention may continue to uplift its market value. The company’s lead in platformization is evident, with 79% of Global 2000 customers transacting on at least two platforms and 57% transacting on all three platforms. Multi-platform customers reflect a considerably higher customer lifetime value. Additionally, this indicates the durability of Palo Alto’s platform strategy in driving customer stickiness and top-line growth.

Furthermore, the company successfully drove large deals, including a steady stream of million-dollar-plus deals. The top 10 spending customers increased their spending by 36% in the period, showcasing solid customer retention and potency for upselling. Similarly, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) expansion points to the company’s fundamental capability to retain and grow its customer base over time.

Additionally, Palo Alto continues to derive advancement across its platforms, evidenced by investments in network security, Prisma Cloud, and Cortex. The considerable progress in XSIAM adoption highlights the strength of Palo Alto’s product offerings and their fundamental capability to cater to diverse customer demand. Independent research firms’ recognition as a leader in key market segments enriches the company’s credibility and market edge, leading to growth.

Finally, Palo Alto’s investment in AI suggests its forward-looking approach to addressing evolving cybersecurity threats and market demands. The company anticipates considerable growth opportunities in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, with a projected $13 billion to $17 billion market lead over the next five years. Thus, early success in AI-based offerings and plans to roll out additional AI products suggest Palo Alto’s focus on advancement and valuation growth.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Constant growth in the bottom line, top-line performance, and solid backlog serve as fundamentals supporting the valuation progressiveness of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL). For instance, Sterling Infrastructure attained 40% adjusted EPS growth in 2023, marking the third consecutive year of such growth. Here, top-line revenue grew by 11% in 2023. Hence, this constant growth in both adjusted EPS and revenue points to solid operational performance and edgy management strategies, which can lead to prolonged growth.

Additionally, the total backlog increased by 46% at the end of 2023, reaching $2.067 billion. The e-infrastructure backlog also grew by 35%, providing solid visibility into 2024 and 2025. Similarly, the Transportation Solutions backlog increased by 66% to $1.18 billion. Moreover, the Building Solutions backlog also experienced growth, leading to an overall backlog increase. Fundamentally, the substantial backlog growth points to a solid pipeline of projects, providing revenue visibility and stability, which is essential for prolonged growth.

Furthermore, gross margin improved constantly throughout 2023, hitting 18.9% in Q4, a 3.5% increase over the prior year. Operating margins increased across segments, such as E-Infrastructure, reaching 17.3% in Q4, an improvement of 5.2%. Meanwhile, Transportation Solutions saw operating margins expand by 3% to 7% in Q4. On the other hand, Building Solutions maintained its operating margin at 11.4% despite revenue mix shifts. These margin improvements signify operational efficiency, intelligent cost management, and higher pricing power, which can derive the bottom-line and support growth.

Finally, the recent acquisition of Professional Plumbers is highlighted as a strategic fit, offering growth prospects and margin accretion. Therefore, Sterling Infrastructure’s smart capital allocation toward acquisitions complements its service offerings and enriches its competitive edge.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) clinical trial lead and pipeline expansion into autoimmune disease may deliver continued support to rapid valuation uplift. To begin with, Nkarta’s Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating NKX101 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has delivered progressive results. In June 2023, the trial reported that 4 out of 6 patients attained complete remission (CR) or complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) after receiving NKX101 following a lymphodepletion (LD) regimen.

Further, the follow-up at the 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition solidifies the efficacy of NKX101. In detail, three out of four patients maintained CR/CRi status four months post-treatment. These trends signify the durability of the treatment response, suggesting a solid foundation for Nkarta’s continued market penetration.

Another considerable strength lies within the safety profile of NKX101. The absence of adverse events such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), or graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in treated patients is a decisive factor in boosting rapid growth potency.

Nkarta’s strategic expansion of its pipeline into autoimmune disease, specifically with NKX019 in lupus nephritis (LN), marks a progressive lead. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NKX019 is regulatory support.

Finally, Nkarta’s sharp management, as observed by its cost containment measures and capital allocation strategies, solidifies its fundamental standing. Hence, the projected cash runway extension into 2026 indicates that the company is holding on to large resources to advance its clinical programs and expand its pipeline.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

