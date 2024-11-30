3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

How do you know when you’ve made it? Does true wealth depict a lavish lifestyle with overflowing bank accounts? Not according to financial influencer Genesis Hinckley. For Hinckley, it’s about far more than zeros on a balance sheet.

In a recent Instagram reel, Hinckley shared three key signs that you’ve made it financially. Keep reading for a look at these three indicators and what Hinckley had to say about them.

Sign: You Aren’t Trying To Escape Your Day to Day

One of Hinckley’s signs that you’ve achieved some measure of success is less about your bottom line and more about your satisfaction with your daily life. When you no longer spend your time dreaming of the next vacation or weekend getaway and instead find joy in your everyday routine, it’s a sign that you’ve built a life you love.

Hinckley described this as living in the present and being obsessed with the life you’ve intentionally created. For her, financial success gives you the freedom to design a life that doesn’t feel like an endless pursuit of temporary escapes.

Sign: You’ve Stopped Checking Price Tags

The second sign on Hinckley’s list is about a shift in how you perceive cost and value. When your financial stability allows you to go into a shop intending to buy something without having to worry about whether you can afford it, you’ve made it. Instead of focusing on whether you can pay for something, your thought process changes to whether it’s worth it to you.

This is something Hinckley said she never experienced growing up in a low-income household. When she would go into a clothing store just to look around, she would never look at the price tags because she knew she couldn’t afford anything. When Hinckley later realized that she was no longer worrying about prices, she knew she had made it.

Sign: You’re No Longer Reactive

Hinckley said no longer being reactive is fundamental to adopting and enjoying a “rich-minded” lifestyle. According to her, this is one of the primary signs that you’ve reached the freedom that personal wealth can bring.

She said you’ll find yourself being less reactive to external influences and stressful situations after you’ve made it. Achieving financial freedom means, to a large extent, freedom from worry. This lack of anxiety gives you a priceless inner calm that allows you to respond thoughtfully rather than impulsively.

Hinckley candidly admitted this is a personal goal she’s continuing to work on. She feels that part of the growth and financial maturity she’s experienced involves being able to hold space for others who might be dealing with their own turmoil. It’s this mindset, rather than material wealth, that she identifies as indicating that you’ve truly made it.

It’s Not About the Money

Hinckley concluded her Instagram reel by pointing out a telling detail about her perspective: It’s an understanding that wealth isn’t the ultimate goal. It’s about what the money buys you in terms of personal growth and opportunity.

The essence of all these signs of success is the improvements in your quality of life rather than a dollar amount or some other hard metric related to the accumulation of wealth. Financial success, as Hinckley defined it, is found in personal freedom, emotional stability and the ability to choose opportunities and actions that align with your values and desires.

