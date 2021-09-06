3 Signs You're Paying Too Much for Car Insurance

Overpaying for auto insurance is not the best financial choice, especially since auto insurance premiums must be paid every year for as long as a person drives a vehicle.

So how can drivers tell if they are paying too much for car insurance? Forget to do any of the following and chances are you're paying more than you should.

1. Shop around for coverage

There can be a lot of variation in the cost of auto insurance premiums from one insurer to the next. And there's a lot of variation in how much each insurer charges people with different driving profiles.

Even if a motorist originally shopped around to compare multiple car insurance quotes, their insurer may not stay the cheapest option. Other insurers might lower their costs, new insurance options may come on the market, or a driver's advancing age or changes in their driving record could mean a different insurer now offers more affordable coverage.

As if this wasn't reason enough to shop around, there's also another important incentive. Insurers in some states are allowed to consider factors other than driving history in setting prices. And if that's the case, it's common for insurers to assess which customers likely won't shop around and then charge them higher rates.

That means a driver whose auto insurance company doesn't think they will compare rates could get stuck with much higher prices. To avoid this fate, it's crucial to check prices each year before renewing an auto policy to make sure coverage is still the best deal.

2. Ask for discounts

Insurers offer discounts for all sorts of things ranging from good grades to completion of a defensive driving course to vehicle safety features.

Often, though, drivers don't think to ask about the savings they could receive. It's worth calling an insurer once a year -- or reviewing discount options online -- to make sure motorists are taking advantage of all potential opportunities to save. Otherwise, they very likely could end up overpaying for a policy.

3. Update annual mileage

A motorist's accident risk changes based on the number of miles driven. Many people in recent years have reduced their mileage due to working from home or because they are taking fewer annual road trips due to COVID. If a driver has reduced their time in their vehicle and hasn't reported the reduction in annual miles to their insurer, they are likely paying more than necessary.

Fortunately, it's easy for drivers to correct these three mistakes. Accurately reporting miles, asking for discounts, and researching insurance options annually takes just a few minutes -- and the rewards could be substantial if a policyholder can save on premiums for years to come.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.