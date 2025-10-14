3 Signs You’re Addicted To Making Money — and Whether Experts Say This Is a Good Thing or Not

Some people chase money for security, others for freedom and some simply for the thrill of watching their bank account grow. But when does that hustle cross the line into something that looks a little more like an obsession? Money addiction is real, and depending on who you ask, it can either drive success or quietly take over your life.

“There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious. I’ve spent most of my career helping people get better with money — save more of it, grow it wisely and make decisions that align with their goals,” explained Kevin Marshall, CPA, tax and personal finance expert, and senior contributor at Amortization Calculator.

“But every so often, I talk to someone whose financial focus feels like it’s running the show, and not always in a good way. They’re not just planning or working — they’re chasing. And sometimes that chase has very real consequences.”

Below, we’ll look at the signs you might be hooked on making money, and whether that’s a healthy motivator or a red flag worth paying attention to.

Money Seeps Into Every Corner of Your Life

At times, people develop such a strong desire for money that they start sacrificing their time for more money — above and beyond what is healthy. According to Marshall, one of the clearest signs you might be addicted to making money is when it starts to seep into every corner of your life.

“f you’re thinking about investments during dinner, refreshing stock tickers while your kid tells you about their day or skipping sleep to run numbers one more time, that’s not just hustle — it’s obsession,” he said.

Another red flag, he observed, is when your sense of self-worth starts to mirror your net worth.

“If a good day is only defined by how much you earned and a bad one is because you didn’t close a deal, that’s something to pay attention to.”

Compulsion, Secrets and Changing Targets

Andrew Gosselin, CPA, personal finance expert and senior contributor at Save My Cent, observes the manifestations of money addiction as compulsion, secrets and changing financial targets.

“When you look at balances dozens of times a day, you get irritable when you are not making a living or you turn every hobby into a side job, the chase is beginning to run you. Sleep suffers. Relationships thin out,” he said.

Everything Else Takes a Backseat

“I’ve seen people prioritize work to the point that everything else takes a backseat,” said Marshall. “They say they’ll rest later, or reconnect with family when things ‘slow down,’ but those moments rarely come.”

What’s worse, he explained, is that this kind of pressure can quietly affect your health. You skip meals, you stop moving your body and your stress levels climb without you even noticing.

“Eventually, the body keeps score, and burnout doesn’t care how padded your retirement account is.”

Additional Advice for People Struggling With Money Addiction

Having a strong financial drive isn’t a bad thing, said Marshall. In fact, it can be the reason someone finally pays off debt, buys their first home or builds a business they’re proud of.

“The key is knowing when it’s helping and when it’s harming,” he added.

Does your drive support your life, or does it start replacing it? That’s a good question to ask yourself every so often.

“The solution isn’t to stop caring about money — it’s to build a relationship with it that’s healthy,” Marshall said.

Set clear goals, track progress, but also set boundaries. Know when to shut the laptop. Know when to take the trip or spend the day doing absolutely nothing productive.

“You’ll be surprised how much better your financial decisions get when your head’s not always racing.”

