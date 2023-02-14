3 Signs You Need to Take a Break From Shopping on Amazon

There are months when I don't go a single day without placing an order on Amazon. And there's a reason for that.

Amazon is my go-to source for a wide range of items, from clothing (for myself and my kids) to last-minute school supplies to certain snack items and self-care products. And because I pay for Amazon Prime, I'm entitled to free two-day shipping on any order I place, regardless of its total cost.

Still, there are times when I tell myself that it's time to take a break from shopping on Amazon. And if these signs apply to you, you may want to go a similar route.

1. You're already in debt

A lot of people started off 2023 with a pile of credit card debt. For some, it stemmed from extra holiday purchases. For others, it was due to inflation. If you owe money on your credit cards -- or if you're barely keeping up with another loan, like an auto or personal loan -- then it pays to put the kibosh on your Amazon purchases until your financial situation stabilizes a bit.

Granted, you may need to occasionally turn to Amazon for things like soap and shampoo if that's where you're finding the lowest prices. But you should definitely avoid non-essential Amazon purchases until you're more on top of your debt -- or have gotten rid of it completely.

2. You shop on Amazon out of boredom

When I make purchases on Amazon, it's to address a specific need, like buying a birthday gift for a party my kids are invited to or replacing the hand cream I use daily to combat wintertime dryness. But if you have a tendency to shop on Amazon due to boredom, that could end up being a very expensive way to fill your time.

A better bet? Find other things to do with your non-working hours. Join a book club, find a new TV series to dive into, learn a foreign language, or volunteer in the evenings so you're not sitting at home on your laptop purchasing item after item.

3. Most of your essentials are already set up to ship automatically

Amazon's Subscribe & Save program makes it easy to arrange for the items you need to get shipped to your door automatically on a preset schedule. But if you have a lot of items set up to auto-ship, then you may be addressing most of your needs by virtue of those subscriptions. And in that case, buying things on Amazon could mean spending money on impulse purchases or items you don't really need. That's not what you want to be doing if money is at all tight.

It's easy to see why shopping on Amazon appeals to so many consumers. But if these signs apply to you, it may be time to take a break, whether it's for two weeks, a month, or longer. Ultimately, the amount of time you stay away should hinge on your personal financial situation, so be honest with yourself about that when setting your ground rules.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.