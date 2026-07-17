3 Signs You are a Value Investor (and 3 Stocks to Buy)

(0:30) - How Do Your Know When You're A Value Investor?

(6:00) - Using A Stock Screener To Find Value Investments

(21:00 - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(37:20) - Episode Roundup: EIX, ADM, PK

Podcast@zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #447 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Are you a new investor and wondering if you’re a growth, income, momentum, or value investor?

There are three signs that indicate you might be a value investor.

1. You have patience and discipline. You are able to brush off the headlines and hold the stock for the long-term.

2. You like to get things on sale, including stocks. You get excited about getting a deal.

3. You don’t follow the crowd. When everyone is going north, you go south. You are comfortable with being a contrarian on stocks.

Screening for Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Just because you’re a value investor, that doesn’t mean you are going to own value stocks which are laggards or are trading near lows.

Zacks.com has a Premium Screen called “Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs.” It seems to be the best of both worlds. You get an undervalued stock and you get momentum.

This screen is basic but effective. It looks for stocks with a Zacks Value Style Score of A, which is the highest of the style scores. The Value Style Score looks for low price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios along with other value fundamentals.

It also screens for stocks with the top Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).

The stock must be within 10% of its high.

This screen returned 23 stocks.

3 Top Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs

1. Edison International (EIX)

Edison International is one of the largest electric utility holding companies in the United States. Headquartered in Rosemead, CA, Edison is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company which delivers electricity to over 15 million people in Central, Coastal and Southern California.

Shares of Edison International are up 53.2% over the last year. Yet it’s still cheap with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12.5. A P/E under 15 is usually considered a value.

Edison International also pays a dividend, which is currently yielding a juicy 4.6%. It reports earnings again on July 30, 2026.

Should a utility like Edison International be on your watch list?

2. ADM (ADM)

ADM, formerly known as Archer Daniels Midland Company, is a global agriculture supply chain manager and processor which has been in business for over 120 years.

Shares of ADM are off their lows in 2025 and are up 53.7% over the last year. Earnings have also turned around, with 2026 earnings expected to jump 40.2%.

ADM is still cheap. It has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 0.5. A P/S ratio under 1.0 usually indicates value.

ADM also pays a dividend, which is currently yielding an attractive 2.5%. It will report its second quarter 2026 results on Aug 4, 2026.

Is it time to buy an ingredient company like ADM again?

3. Park Hotels and Resorts Inc. (PK)

Park Hotels and Resorts is a REIT which owns 31 premium hotels and resorts in prime locations. For example, it owns Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Shares of Park Hotels and Resorts are up 34.4% over the last year. But it’s still dirt cheap. Park Hotels and Resorts sports a forward P/E ratio of 7.6. A P/E under 10 usually indicates deep value.

As a REIT, it also pays a juicy dividend which is currently yielding 6.9%.

Park Hotels and Resorts will report second quarter 2026 results on Aug 6, 2026.

Should a hotel REIT like Park Hotels and Resorts be on your watch list?

What Else Should You Know About Being a Value Investor?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.