3 Signs Moving in Retirement May Not Be the Best Idea for You

Key Points

Moving to a more expensive area may require a lot more savings.

Remember to factor travel costs into your retirement budget if you think you'll return home often.

Take an extended vacation to your planned retirement destination before you retire to see if it's right for you.

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Moving in retirement can bring better weather, lower costs, and greater access to family, friends, and hobbies. But none of those things are guaranteed. A lot depends on where you plan to go and your financial situation.

If any of the three things listed below apply to you, you might want to rethink moving in retirement, or consider moving somewhere else instead.

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1. You're moving to an area with a high cost of living without adequate savings

It's unlikely that the city you plan to retire in will have exactly the same cost of living as the area you live in now. Sometimes, you can save money by moving to a more affordable place. This is a great strategy for stretching your retirement savings further.

But if you're moving to a more expensive city, you'll need to save a lot more to retire comfortably. If you're struggling to save for retirement now, moving to a more expensive area may not be a wise choice.

This doesn't mean you can't move in retirement. It just means you may want to look for somewhere that's more affordable instead. For example, instead of moving to a large, expensive metropolitan area, you could move to a smaller town that's within driving distance of the city.

2. You plan to return home frequently and haven't budgeted for travel costs

If your retirement move takes you away from family and friends, you'll probably want to return home to visit them from time to time. There's nothing wrong with that as long as you've budgeted for it.

Frequent flights back home can get expensive, and they could burn through your savings faster than you anticipated. Make sure you're factoring in travel costs when calculating how much you'll need to save for retirement.

3. You haven't done a test run yet to make sure you'll actually like your new city

It's easy to get caught up in the idea of what you think a new city will be like, but the reality can sometimes surprise you. That's why it's best to test out your new retirement home before you sell your existing place. Take an extended vacation to your retirement destination. Ideally, you'd do this in a few different seasons to get a feel for what it's really like.

This can give you a better idea of whether the new city is the right place for you. If it's not, that's OK. Keep exploring until you find something that is more in line with what you're looking for. The Motley Fool has researched the best places to retire, so that list is a great place to start your search.

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