3 Side Hustles to Start With $100 in 2022

Today's video focuses on three side hustles you can start with a laptop, a phone, and $100 to buy the remaining equipment and tools. These side hustles have changed my life entirely and brought me a new form of income. Here are some highlights from the video.

There are numerous ways to make money online in different types of mediums. My three favorite methods are audio, video, and writing, so if you are not a fan of being in front of a camera, there are ways around it. Many people believe you need a crazy amount of money and equipment to start. This video shows how you only need $96 to start a YouTube channel, $14 to start an audio podcast, and $0 to make written content. Usually, you are your most prominent critic and hurdle when starting a side hustle. You won't post your first article, video, or podcast because you believe it is not perfect. Let me say it shouldn't be perfect. Your first anything is always the worst, but it gets better over time. Once you post that first piece of content, you break this mental hurdle that holds you back from having a great 2022.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.



10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.