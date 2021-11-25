3 Side Hustles That Could Pay for Your Next Vacation

Image source: Getty Images

In the course of the pandemic, many people have held off on taking a big vacation. For some, it was a matter of economic concerns. For others, it was a matter of health concerns. But now that certain restrictions are being eased or lifted on travel, you may find that you have more options as far as your next vacation goes. There's just one more problem you'll need to solve -- how to pay for it.

Now, here's some good news. If you're willing to get a side hustle, you may have an opportunity to swing your dream trip without having to raid your savings or charge a huge pile of debt on your credit cards. Here are three side hustles that could be quite lucrative for you.

1. Driving for a ride-hailing service

If you live in a city where parking is tricky, or near an airport, you may have a prime opportunity to earn great money shuttling people around town. The great thing about working for a ride-hailing service is that you can set your own hours and ramp up your hours when you're trying to save for something major, like an upcoming vacation. If you do a good job of keeping your vehicle well-maintained and are friendly to your passengers, you might score a nice amount of tip money.

2. Tutoring

The great thing about tutoring is that it can be a consistent gig. Students who need help don't tend to go to two or three tutoring sessions and call it a day. Rather, you could end up tutoring the same students for an entire school year or semester. If you're tutoring in a subject that requires you to have special knowledge, like advanced physics or calculus, you may be able to command a high hourly rate for your services.

3. Caring for pets

Many pet owners consider their beloved animals family. That means they may be willing to pay a nice amount of money to ensure they're well cared for. That's where you come in. From walking dogs to feeding cats to housing animals in your own home while their owners are away, there are plenty of opportunities to earn a great side income by caring for pets, all the while giving their owners the peace of mind they need when they have to be away.

Start packing your bags

While these specific side hustles could end up generating a nice income stream, the reality is that there are many gigs you can do on top of your main job that put an impressive amount of money in your pocket. To figure out the best side job for you, consider your schedule, the amount of flexibility you want, and your specific skills or talent.

Tutoring, for example, can result in a nice paycheck, but you may need to cater to your clients' schedules, which could prove challenging. Driving for a ride-hailing company, on the other hand, is generally more flexible. Take a little time to figure out what gig works best for you, because if you stick with it, it could be your ticket to the vacation you want and deserve.

