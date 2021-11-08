3 Side Hustles for Night Owls

Image source: Getty Images

Some people get up in the morning with a burst of energy. If you're not one of them, you're in good company. A lot of people consider themselves night owls and thrive as the later hours approach. If that sounds like you, and you're looking to earn some money on top of your main job, it pays to explore these side hustles that are great for self-proclaimed night people.

1. Driving for a ride-hailing service

Some people don't like driving at night. But if you don't mind navigating darker streets, you may be able to do quite well for yourself by signing up to drive for a ride-hailing company. The great thing about this gig is that it's flexible. If you only want to work certain nights during the week, that's your choice. If you live near a major airport, you may find that you have a steady flow of fares shuttling people around when they're landing or taking off at night.

2. Working at a restaurant or bar

If you live in a bigger city, the restaurants and bars in town may not close down until close to midnight, or possibly later. If you have the energy to plug away at a job later at night, then it pays to see which local establishments need more hands on deck for nighttime shifts. All it takes is a string of generous customers for you to come away with a nice sum of money any given night.

3. Taking a remote customer service role

These days, a lot of companies are expanding their customer service offerings to cater to people who work during the day and need access to help after hours. The good thing is that some companies hire remote customer service employees, which means you can field calls from the comfort of home rather than have to drag yourself into a call center. While you might encounter the occasional angry customer, if you have the personality to handle that, you can secure a steady stream of income on the side by going this route.

What can a side hustle do for you?

There are plenty of good reasons to pick up a side job on top of your main one. For one thing, having extra money gives you more spending power. Want to dine out more at restaurants, upgrade some gadgets, or have more cash to spend on leisure? A side hustle could be your ticket.

Plus, if you have balances on your credit cards you need to pay off, a side job could help you whittle down that debt quickly. And of course, it's never a bad idea to pad your savings account with extra money in case emergency expenses arise that your regular paycheck can't cover.

If you're a night person, any of the above side hustles could be a good fit for you. Remember, you can also try different options until you find the one you like best.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.