3 Short-Term Government Bond Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund by laws to investing primarily in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. Depending on the fund’s definition, the short term can be up to five years. Mutual funds investing in government debt securities are among the most secure options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to a portfolio with a large proportion of equity. They provide dividends more frequently than individual bonds. Hence, these are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal options for risk-averse investors. Below, we share with you three top-ranked short-term government bond mutual funds, viz., PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund HYSAX
, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund LALDX
, and Empower Short Duration Bond Fund MXSDX
. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1
(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund
invests its assets in a variety of low-investment-grade, high-yield, fixed-income instruments, derivatives with a range of maturities and other similar investments. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. Robert Cignarella has been one of the fund managers of HYSAX since 2014. Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund
seeks to generate a high level of income by investing largely in short-term U.S. government securities. LALDX offers monthly dividends and annual capital gains. LALDX has an expense ratio of 0.58% compared with the category average of 0.68%. Empower Short Duration Bond Fund
invests most of its assets in investment-grade bonds. MXSDX advisors actively manage a portfolio of corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasuries, and agency securities. Empower Short Duration Bond Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.6%. As of December 2022, MXSDX had 2.6% of its assets invested in US TREAS NOTE BOND. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all short-term government bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of short-term government bond mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Get Your Free (HYSAX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (LALDX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (MXSDX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.