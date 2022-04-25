3 Short-Term Government Bond Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund bylaws to invest primarily in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. Depending on the fund’s definition, the short term can be up to five years.

Mutual funds investing in government debt securities are among the most secure investment options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to a portfolio with a large proportion of equity. They provide dividends more frequently than individual bonds. Hence, these are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal options for risk-averse investors.

Below we share with you three top-ranked short-term government bond mutual funds, namely Vanguard Short-Term Federal Fund Investor Shares VSGBX, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class A LALDX and GMO U.S. Treasury Fund GUSTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Vanguard Short-Term Federal Fund Investor Shares invests the majority of its assets in short-term bonds issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, many of which are not backed by its full faith and credit. VSGBX usually maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 1 to 4 years. The fund has returned 1.1% over the past three years.

Brian Quigley has been one of the fund managers of VSGBX since 2015.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class A seeks a high level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in various types of short-duration debt securities. LALDX invests the majority of its net assets in investment-grade debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government; and inflation-linked investments. The fund has returned 1.4% over the past three years.

As of March 2022, LALDX has 76.6% of its assets invested in TOTAL MISC BONDS.

GMO U.S. Treasury Fund invests the majority of its assets in Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by these obligations. GUSTX usually maintains an estimated interest rate duration of one year or less for the fund's portfolio. The fund has returned 0.8% over the past three years.

GUSTX has an expense ratio of 0.08% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all short-term government bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of short-term government bond mutual funds.

