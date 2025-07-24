3 Short-Term Government Bond Funds for a Stable Income

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund bylaws to invest primarily in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. Depending on the fund’s definition, the short term can be up to five years.

Mutual funds that invest in government debt securities are among the most secure investment options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to a portfolio with a large proportion of equity. They pay out dividends more frequently than individual bonds. Hence, these are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked short-term government bond mutual funds — GMO US Treasury GUSTX, Federated Hermes Short-Term Govt IS FSGVX and SEI Short-Duration Government TCSGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

GMO US Treasury invests most of its net assets in Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations and collateralized repurchase agreements that include U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes and other securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, as well as Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities and other zero-coupon securities. The fund has returned 4.8% over the past three years.

As of February 2025, GUSTX had 22.4% of its net assets in Total Cash.

Federated Hermes Short-Term Govt IS primarily invests in a portfolio generally consisting of U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency securities with maturities of not less than one year and not more than three years, and related derivative contracts. The fund has returned 3.1% over the past three years.

Todd A. Abraham has been one of the fund managers of FSGVX since April 2017.

SEI Short-Duration Government invests the majority of its assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and other issues such as mortgage-backed securities and repurchase agreements that are guaranteed by various agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The fund has returned 3.5% over the past three years.

TCSGX has an expense ratio of 0.48%.

