3 Short-Term Government Bond Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds. U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund bylaws to investing primarily in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. This makes it an ideal option for investors looking for the safety net of investing in government bonds. Depending on the fund's definition, short term can be up to five years.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked short-term government bond mutual funds, namely Payden U.S. Government Fund PYUSX, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund LALDX and GMO U.S. Treasury Fund GUSTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Payden U.S. Government Fund invests all of its total assets in U.S. treasury bills, notes and bonds, and other bonds and obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, or in Government National Mortgage Association mortgage-backed securities. PYUSX declares and distributes dividends to shareholders every month. The fund has returned 0.6% over the past five years.

James P. Sarni has been one of the fund managers of PYUSX since 2020.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund seeks a high level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in various types of short-duration debt securities. LALDX invests the majority of its net assets in investment-grade debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, and inflation-linked investments. The fund has returned 1.3% over the past five years.

As of November 2022, LALDX had 74.2% of its assets invested in TOTAL MISC BONDS.

GMO U.S. Treasury Fund invests the majority of its assets in Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by these obligations. GUSTX usually maintains an estimated interest rate duration of one year or less for the fund's portfolio. The fund has returned 0.7% over the past three years.

GUSTX has an expense ratio of 0.01% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all short-term government bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of short-term government bond mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GUSTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LALDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PYUSX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.