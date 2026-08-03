3 Shipping Stocks to Bet on Now as Industry Shows Promise

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry is benefiting from strategic diversification initiatives and an increasing shift toward digitalization aimed at improving operational efficiency. The industry is also witnessing positive momentum from a stronger focus on environmental compliance and the growing adoption of alternative fuels.With the United States and Iran pausing military strikes, oil prices have started to drop from the highs touched following the recent attacks by Iran and the Houthi militant group and subsequent retaliation by the United States. With hopes rising of a deal between the United States and Iran, shipping stocks such as GNK , and ZIM remain well-positioned to benefit from such positive industry trends and are worth betting on now.

Industry Overview

The companies belonging to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry, which is cyclical in nature, offer liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with energy and utility bigwigs. Most participants focus on the seaborne transportation of crude oil and other oil products globally. The industry also includes players that own, operate and manage liquefied natural gas carriers. Some participants are owners and operators of containerships for charter. The change in the e-commerce landscape implies that shippers are relying more on third-party logistics providers. The well-being of the industry participants is directly proportional to the health of the economy. The ongoing geopolitical tensions are hurting the industry.





3 Shipping Industry Trends in Focus

Declining Oil Prices Act as a Tailwind: Oil prices have retreated following reports that Iran may refrain from further military action if the United States also halts military operations, raising hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lower fuel prices are a key positive for shipping companies, as bunker fuel remains one of the industry's largest operating expenses. Moreover, if a diplomatic agreement restores the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz to normal maritime traffic, shipping companies are likely to benefit from smoother trade flows, lower transit risks and improved operating conditions.

Digitalization and AI Enhance Operating Efficiency: Digitalization and artificial intelligence are transforming the shipping industry by improving operational efficiency and optimizing supply-chain management. AI-powered analytics and machine learning tools are enabling more accurate demand forecasting, better route planning and improved fuel-efficiency management, helping shipping companies reduce costs while supporting sustainability goals.

At the same time, IoT-enabled sensors and real-time cargo tracking are improving shipment visibility, reducing delays and allowing operators to identify potential disruptions before they escalate. Automation across ports and vessels is streamlining cargo handling and documentation, shortening turnaround times and lowering the risk of manual errors. In addition, AI-powered predictive maintenance solutions are helping companies reduce equipment downtime, extend vessel lifespans and improve fleet reliability.

Green Transition Creates Long-Term Opportunities: The shipping industry's accelerating shift toward decarbonization continues to create long-term growth opportunities. Rising adoption of alternative fuels such as LNG, methanol, ammonia and biofuels is helping operators reduce emissions while complying with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

At the same time, investments in fuel-efficient vessel designs, advanced hull coatings and next-generation propulsion systems are lowering operating costs and improving fleet efficiency. The industry's sustainability initiatives are also enhancing access to green financing and strengthening relationships with customers seeking lower-carbon transportation solutions. Additionally, greater collaboration among shipbuilders, ports and technology providers is supporting the development of the infrastructure needed for cleaner shipping and positioning the industry to navigate evolving regulatory and market requirements.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Upbeat Prospects

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry lies within the broader Zacks Transportation sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #40, which places it in the top 16% of 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth. As a matter of fact, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has increased more than 100% since March 2026.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to add to your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and its valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms the Sector and the S&P 500

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry has surpassed the Zacks S&P 500 composite index as well as the broader sector over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has surged in excess of 56% compared with the S&P 500 Index’s northward movement of 21.1%. The broader sector has moved 25.5% north in the same timeframe.

1-Year Price Comparison

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E- F12M), a commonly used multiple for valuing shipping stocks, the industry is currently trading at 8.72X, compared with the S&P 500’s 20.28X. It is also below the sector’s P/E (F12) reading of 14.75X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 16.77X, as low as 3.88X and at the median of 6X.

P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month)

3 Transportation-Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

International Seaways is benefiting from the increasing demand for tanker tonnage amid instability in the Strait of Hormuz, which is lengthening shipping routes. The tanker sector is experiencing strong rates, a further tailwind for INSW.

Efforts to modernize its fleet also bode well for International Seaways. INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The shipping company has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 33.9%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: INSW

Genco Shipping & Trading is being well served by the upside potential of Capesize vessels. Long-haul iron ore shipments to Asia and increasing demand from new mining projects are driving growth at Genco Shipping.

In a bid to modernize the fleet, improve its efficiency and reduce maintenance costs, Genco Shipping has sold older, less efficient Capesize vessels and reinvested in younger, scrubber-fitted vessels.

GNK currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The shipping company has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 192%.

Price and Consensus: GNK

ZIM Integrated benefits from the recovery in freight rates, focus on niche markets and a shareholder-friendly approach. The company's investments in digitalization and innovative technologies enhance operational efficiency, positioning it to benefit from growing demand for sustainable shipping solutions.

ZIM, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings being revised more than 143% upward over the past 60 days. Shares of the shipping company have risen in excess of 18% year to date.

Price and Consensus: ZIM









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Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.