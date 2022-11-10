3 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Right Now

Semiconductor stocks have been in the news a lot lately. For the uninitiated, semiconductor stocks refer to the stocks of companies that design, manufacture, or market semiconductors. Semiconductors are electronic components made from materials like silicon or germanium, and they are used in a wide variety of electronic devices, from computers and cell phones to solar panels and LED lights.

As a result, semiconductor stocks have been on the rise in recent years. This comes as the demand for semiconductors has increased. Thanks to the growing popularity of consumer electronics and the increasing use of renewable energy, semiconductor stocks are expected to continue to grow in the future. As a result, investing in semiconductor stocks could be a smart way to take advantage of the booming tech industry. With this in mind, here are three of the most active semiconductor stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Right Now

Nvidia (NVDA Stock)

Leading off, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is an American technology company. In short, Nvidia designs graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system-on-a-chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive markets.

Earlier this month the company announced it will release its third-quarter of 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, after the market closes. To refresh your memory, in the company’s previous quarter they reported an earnings per share of $0.54, and revenue of $6.7 billion for Q2 2023.

Meanwhile, over the last month of trading, shares of NVDA stock have started to rebound by 29.35%. On Thursday, Nvidia stock is trading higher by 9.57%, trading at $150.84 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Good Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 Fertilizer Stocks In Focus

Intel (INTC Stock)

Next, Intel Corporation (INTC) is an American multinational corporation and technology company. In addition, the company supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Lenovo, HP, and Dell. What’s more, Intel also manufactures motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers and integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, embedded processors, and other devices related to communications and computing.

At the end of October, Intel reported its Q3 2022 financial results. Diving in, the semiconductor company posted earnings of $0.59 per share, along with revenue of $15.3 billion for the 3rd quarter of 2022. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $18.6 billion.

Moving along, shares of INTC stock have bounced 15.20% in the last month of trading. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Intel stock is up 5.49% on the day trading at $29.00 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Dow Stocks For November 2022

Marvell Technology (MRVL Stock)

Marvell Technology (MRVL) is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The company’s products are used in a wide range of applications, including storage, networking, and wireless communications. Marvell’s products are based on cutting-edge technologies that provide superior performance and power efficiency.

Earlier this month, Marvell Technology announced it will release its Q3 2023 financial results on Thursday, December 1, 2022. To recap, in the previous quarter, Q2 2023, the company reported an EPS of $0.57 per share, along with revenue of $1.5 billion. In that report, the company said it estimates 3rd Quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $0.56 to $0.62 per share, and revenue estimates of $1.51 to $1.61 billion.

Over the last week of trading action, Marvell Technology stock has started to recover by 6.40%. Aside from that, on Thursday, shares of MRVL stock jumped 11.65%, currently trading at $40.98 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.