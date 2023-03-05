3 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In March 2023

Semiconductor stocks are stock in companies that design, manufacture, and sell electronic components and systems. This includes microchips, memory chips, and processors. These components can be found in a wide variety of devices, including computers, smartphones, automobiles, and industrial machinery. The semiconductor industry is critical to the modern economy. As a result, the demand for semiconductors is expected to rise as new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) gain traction.

Investing in semiconductor stocks can provide investors with significant growth potential as demand for electronic devices and systems rises. The semiconductor industry, on the other hand, is highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change. This can pose difficulties for companies that are slow to adapt. Furthermore, because the industry is heavily influenced by global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions, semiconductor stocks can be volatile.

When evaluating semiconductor stocks, investors should consider the company’s financial health, the strength of its R&D pipeline, its market competitiveness, and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. It’s also critical to stay up to date on industry trends and developments. Such as emerging technologies and potential supply chain disruptions. Investors can identify semiconductor stocks that have the potential to perform well and add value to their portfolio by conducting thorough research and due diligence. With this in mind, here are three semiconductor stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

First up, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, and other computing components.

At the end of January, Advanced Micro Devices announced better-than-expected Q4 2022 earnings results. In the report, AMD announced earnings of $0.69 per share, along with revenue of $5.6 billion. This is in comparison to the consensus estimates for Q4 2022, which were earnings of $0.67 per share, with revenue expectations of $5.5 billion. Moreover, AMD also announced a 16% revenue increase on a year-over-year basis.

Since the start of 2023, shares of AMD have advanced by 27.34% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, AMD stock closed the trading day up 1.34% at $81.52 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

NVIDIA (NVDA Stock)

Second, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a leading semiconductor company that specializes in graphics processing units (GPUs) used in gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing applications.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nividia reported its 4th quarter 2023 financial results. The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.98, with revenue of $6.1 billion. This is versus consensus estimates which were earnings of $0.81 per share, with revenue estimates of $6.0 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of NVDA stock have surged by 66.89% so far. While, on Friday, NVDA stock closed the day up 2.47%, trading at $238.90 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

ON Semiconductor (ON Stock)

Last but not least, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures power and signal management, logic, discrete, and custom devices for a wide range of industries.

Just last month, ON Semiconductor, reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q4 2022 earnings of $1.32 per share, with revenue of $2.1 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings per share of $1.27 and revenue of $2.1 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 13.9% versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, ON stock, has increased by 28.13% thus far. Meanwhile, this past Friday, shares of ON stock closed the trading day up 2.85% at $78.94 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

