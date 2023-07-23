3 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Ahead Of August 2023

The semiconductor industry, a vital sector within the global tech economy, is at the heart of our modern digital world. Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits or microchips, form the core of numerous electronic devices that we use daily, from smartphones and laptops to cars and home appliances. This industry is highly dynamic, driven by rapid technological advancements and the continual demand for increased computational power, connectivity, and energy efficiency.

Investing in semiconductor stocks can be a way for investors to gain exposure to the tech sector’s growth. These companies often experience strong demand, particularly during periods of technological innovation or economic upswing. However, they can also be cyclical, with performance often linked to the broader economic cycle.

As such, an understanding of this industry can be vital for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with technology-based assets. It’s important to note that while this sector can offer significant growth potential, it can also come with higher volatility compared to some other sectors due to market, supply, and demand dynamics. Moreover, let’s dive into three trending semiconductor stocks to check out in the stock market this upcoming week.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Intel (INTC Stock)

To begin, Intel (INTC) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of essential technologies that power the cloud and an increasingly smart, connected world. It offers computing, networking, data storage, and communications solutions worldwide.

Last week, Intel announced it has come to an agreement with ASUS, a global technology solution provider. Under the new terms, ASUS will manufacture, sell, and support Intel’s Next Unit of Compute (NUC) systems product line spanning from the 10th to the 13th generations. Moreover, they plan to collaborate on the development of future innovative NUC system designs.

Year-to-date so far, shares of INTC stock have gained by 27.27%. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s trading session, Intel stock is trading at $34.02 a share.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

Next, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a significant player in the market for central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs). It designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries.

Also last week, AMD announced when it will release its second quarter of 2023 financial results. In detail, the company is set to report its Q2 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the close of the U.S. stock market.

In 2023, shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock have advanced by 73.31% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s trading session, AMD stock is trading at $110.95 a share.

Qualcomm (QCOM Stock)

Finally, Qualcomm (QCOM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of wireless communication products, and it’s an essential player in the development and expansion of 5G technology.

Just this month, Qualcomm announced its most recent quarterly cash dividend. In the announcement, the company said it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common stock. The dividend is payable on September 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2023. To date, QCOM has an annual dividend yield of 2.57%.

Year-to-date, shares of QCOM stock are trading higher by 16.34% so far. Moreover, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, Qualcomm stock is trading at $124.72 per share.

