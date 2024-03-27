3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip: March 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The U.S. economy is expected to continue growing stronger in the coming years than previously anticipated. With the boom of intelligent technologies, the semiconductor stocks to buy have seen a parallel rise in success. The industry was poised at a strong valuation of $573 billion in 2022 but is expected to receive a stronger revenue figure in 2029, reaching $1.4 trillion. During this period, an industry CAGR of 12.2%. AMD holds a strong market presence, compounded by its $288.6 billion market cap.

With this economic and semiconductor industry confidence, investing in semiconductor stocks to buy will only serve to benefit. And what’s better? Getting the stocks at a deal. These top three companies are all currently at a discount and will be very profitable if you invest now.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is an American semiconductor developer and manufacturer. This widespread business agenda has allowed AMD to gross a $177.87 valuation, with a yearly growth of 84.11%.

With greens in every financial metric, AMD reported a solid quarter in Q4 2023 on all accounts with profitable growth. The company’s revenue marked $6.17 billion, or a YOY growth of 10.16%. Further, the largest gains were in both net income and diluted EPS, with figures of $667 million and $0.42 reported. In these respective categories, YOY percent increases of 3076% and 4100% were marked on the financial sheet. Substantial profits and yearly growth set up the company for success.

Largely, AMD’s specification in who its business targets were slated to improve business overall. With this decision, AMD has emphasized the developers of AI capabilities rather than the users in specific models, creating GPUs such as the MI300X. With this, Advanced Micro Devices is set to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom while specifying its consumer base to outcompete its competitors.

Microchip (MCHP)

Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) makes and sells specialized microprocessors, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP chips. MCHP’s YTD decline stands at 4.37%, with a 12-month median price aim of $94.00, marking a 9.0% upsurge from its present $86.24 price — this decline makes it perfect to buy now.

In 2024, Microchip outperformed analyst projections, disclosing $8.4 billion in revenue and $4.93 EPS. The firm flaunted a leveraged FCF margin of 26.29%, exceeding the sector’s median of 9.24%. Additionally, Microchip diminished substantial debt and announced a $0.45 per share dividend, showcasing its operational prowess.

The pivotal recent event for the enterprise is the acquisition of Microsemi, fortifying MCHP’s foothold in aerospace, defense, data center and communications sectors, thereby expanding its potential market. Microcontrollers constitute MCHP’s core product, representing around 56.4% of the revenue mix as of FY23. Analog goods, contributed 24.4% of FY23 revenue, and if their power in the market grows, so will revenue.

Axcelis (ACLS)

Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a United States-based corporation specializing in crafting, producing and maintaining ion implantation machinery essential in semiconductor manufacturing. Presently, its shares are trading at a discounted rate, marking a decline of 16.36% within the past year.

With a P/E ratio standing at merely 16.18, approximately half of the iShares Semiconductor ETF’s average P/E ratio, analysts concur that the company’s stocks are undervalued. Predictions from eight analysts suggest a median 12-month price of $169.15, indicating a 56.56% increase compared to Axcelis’s current valuation.

The company’s potential growth lies in the AI sector, complementing its advancements in the EV sector. The AI chip boom, combined with the momentum in the automotive sector, it is poised to make a significant impact. The Purion Power Series, including H200 and XE SiC systems, leads the charge in EV adoption, despite the challenges in making EVs as reliable, efficient and cost-effective as traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

