3 Seemingly Harmless Social Security Moves That Could Slash Your Benefits

Optimizing your Social Security strategy is one of the simplest and most effective ways to retire more comfortably. Benefits make up roughly one-third of the income of adults age 65 and older, according to the Social Security Administration, so it's wise to squeeze every penny out of the program.

However, Social Security can be complex and confusing at times. There are many factors impacting your benefit amount, and sometimes seemingly harmless decisions can reduce your payments by hundreds of dollars per month.

While you don't need to know all the ins and outs of the program, these three situations could hurt your benefits more than many people realize.

1. Working after taking benefits

You don't necessarily need to retire as soon as you take benefits, and in some cases, it can be smart to continue working at least part-time after filing for Social Security. But if you're under your full retirement age (FRA), your benefit could be reduced or withheld entirely depending on your earnings.

The retirement earnings test is an income limit that will determine how much, if any, of your benefit will be withheld due to income from your job. There are two limits for 2024, depending on whether you will or will not reach your FRA this year:

Annual Income Limit Benefit Reduction If you will not reach your FRA in 2024 $22,320 $1 for every $2 over the limit If you will reach your FRA in 2024 $59,520 $1 for every $3 over the limit

For example, say you're 65 years old with an FRA of 67, and you're earning $25,000 per year working part-time. You won't reach your FRA in 2024, so your earnings are subject to the $22,320 annual limit. Because your income is $2,680 over the limit, your benefit will be reduced by $1,340 per year -- or around $112 per month.

While these reductions can be tough to stomach, there's good news: They're not permanent. Once you reach your FRA, your benefit will be recalculated and you'll start earning higher payments to account for the money that was withheld.

That said, it's still wise to consider how your income will affect your benefit amount before you begin claiming, if possible. If you start taking benefits and then go back to work because you need the extra money, that may not actually help your financial situation if your payments are drastically reduced because of that income.

2. Unknowingly filing early

The age you file for Social Security is one of the most important factors influencing your benefit amount. Claiming at your FRA will earn you 100% of the benefit you're entitled to based on your work history, and filing before that age (as early as 62) will permanently reduce your payments.

To be clear, claiming early isn't necessarily a bad move. In some cases, it could be the smartest option to make the most of your retirement. But many people may not realize how early they're claiming, which could spell trouble for their finances.

The average U.S. adult age 60 to 65 believes that their FRA is age 64, according to a 2024 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute. However, the FRA for everyone is between ages 66 and 67.

Say, for example, you're heading into retirement with the plan to file at your FRA, and you're banking on collecting that full benefit amount. Let's also say that you mistakenly believe your FRA is age 64, when it's really age 67. You may be expecting to collect 100% of your benefit at 64, when in reality, your payments will be reduced by 20% because you're filing three years early.

Again, claiming early can sometimes be wise. But if you don't realize that you're filing early, you could be hit with a significant benefit reduction that will last the rest of your life.

3. Not working long enough

To qualify for retirement benefits at all, you'll need to have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years. To maximize your benefit, though, you'll need at least 35 full years of work.

Your benefit is calculated using an average of your wages throughout the 35 years of your career you earned the most. That average is run through a complex formula and adjusted for inflation, resulting in the amount you'll receive by filing at your FRA.

Work fewer than 35 years, and you'll have zeros added to your average to account for any time you were not earning income. That will bring down your average and reduce your benefit amount. While sometimes it's not possible to work 35 full years for reasons outside of your control, it's still wise to at least know how this factor will affect the size of your payments.

Social Security can be a lifeline in retirement for many people, and every dollar counts. By understanding how these factors will affect your payments, you can make the most of your benefits and build a more secure financial future.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.