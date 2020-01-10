By Brett Owens

The aEURoerace to zeroaEUR heats up again. YouaEURtmve surely heard that Vanguard is now slicing and dicing its already-low fees and commissions. That sounds great, but in reality, the low-fee race is pennywise yet dividend-foolish for us income investors.

To retire on secure, high-yielding long-term investments, we actually prefer to pay a fair management fee. IaEURtmll outline this in a moment via a trio of secure 7% payers. Their generous yields tower above mainstream low-fee options:

More on these three dividend funds in a minute. First, letaEURtms review why we prefer to pay for professional management.

Vanguard kicked off the new trading year by joining the aEURoeno-commissionaEUR fray that caught the likes of Charles Schwab (SCHW) and E*Trade (ETFC) by surprise in 2019. The brokerage provider previously offered all Vanguard mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as most other ETFs, commission-free for years. Starting Jan. 2, it extended that out to stocks and options.

That follows a 2019 in which Vanguard lowered expense ratios on 60 of its ETFs and mutual funds.

While these moves made mainstream financial headlines, one of my favorite retirement vehicles, A closed-end funds (CEFs) received no ink whatsoever. This is typical, as CEFs are workmanlike income investments. They pay big yields and deliver retirement-worthy total returns without the flash or panache of more mediocre funds.

HereaEURtms a quick refresher: CEFs trade on exchanges just like ETFs, but they act a little differently:

Their set number of shares mean they donaEURtmt always trade at net asset value (NAV). Sometimes theyaEURtmre more expensive, and sometimes you can buy their assets at a significant discount.

They also use leverage to turbocharge their gains, often making them far more powerful return vehicles than glory-hogging ETFs. Even better: CEFs can turbocharge their dividends, too, resulting in significantly higher quarterly (or better yet, monthly) distributions that top almost every area of the market. (When money is as cheap as it is today, leverage is a no-brainer.)

CEFsaEURtm active management usually can find inefficiencies and values that indexed ETFs canaEURtmt exploit.

The best funds to buy deliver excellent total returns over the long run. Most of their investorsaEURtm profits come in the form of monthly or quarterly payouts. And those who buy these funds at significant discounts to their net asset values (NAVs) can enjoy price upside to boot.

With this aEURoeincome plus upsideaEUR goal in mind, letaEURtms review a trio of 7%-yielding aEURoesuper funds.aEUR

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Discount to NAV: 10.5%

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) typically are tough to beat from an income standpoint. These specially structured companies are literally compelled by design to dole out most of their profits as dividends, which often translates into sky-high yields.

But a strong run for the sector has left REITs with skinflint yields of late. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) offers 3.4% at the moment; the Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH) is even less, at a mere 2.9%.

If you want real estate to pay in 2020, youaEURtmll have to get your passport.

The Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) is, as the name suggests, a aEURoeglobalaEUR fund, which means that it holds international and American REITs. ItaEURtms a 55%-45% split between the U.S. and the rest of the world at last check. AWP holds well-known American REITs such as Welltower (WELL) and Prologis (PLD), but also overseas names like U.K. business real estate operator Segro plc and Germany residential specialist Vonovia.

International real estate simply pays more right nowaEUR"in part because global real estate companies havenaEURtmt been as productive as they have been in the U.S., but also because yields on European dividend stocks tend to outstrip their American brethren. Indeed, the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI), which holds no American REITs, has the yield edge at 7.6%.

But AberdeenaEURtms fund has VanguardaEURtms ETF beat just about everywhere else. You canaEURtmt buy VNQI at a discount, whereas youaEURtmre getting AWPaEURtms assets for roughly 90 cents on the dollar. VNQIaEURtms indexed structure means it canaEURtmt take advantage of mispriced REITs. And the fact that AberdeenaEURtms global REIT ETF yields so much despite being heaviest in U.S. real estate demonstrates how closed-end funds can squeeze the most out of their holdings.

The downside? Global REITs havenaEURtmt offered very good performance in quite some time. I highlighted AWPaEURtms superiority over VNQI almost two years ago, and AberdeenaEURtms fund has gone on to more than double up VanguardaEURtms ETF. But a 24% total return over that time still isnaEURtmt much to crow about.

Aberdeen Global Premier Property Fund (AWP) Pulls Away



It’s not the vehicle. ItaEURtms the asset class. LetaEURtms find something more promising.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

Discount to NAV: 5.3%

Many of my Contrarian Income Report subscribers will know Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), as we recently sold out of itaEUR"for a 95% total return.

First, a quick explanation for those who arenaEURtmt familiar with UTF. This closed-end fund is unique among so-called aEURoeinfrastructureaEUR products in its vision. While many of them will hold companies such as utilities, pipelines and railroads, Cohen & SteersaEURtm fund stands out in holding other types of infrastructure, like communications REITs such as Crown Castle International (CCI) and American Tower (AMT), or Australian toll roads operator Transurban Group.

This winning combination has driven returns that would make many of its exchange-traded competitors chartreuse with envy.

My reasons for exiting had nothing to do with the quality of the fund andaEUR"like most good tradesaEUR"everything to do with timing.

When we bought in, UTF sold for a ludicrous 16% discount to NAV, but near the end of 2019, it traded for an extremely rare premium. aEURoeThe aEUR~free moneyaEURtm has been made,aEUR as I said at the time, and we locked in our profits.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Served Us Well



The discount isnaEURtmt quite there yet, but itaEURtms opening up once again. Keep an eye on UTF.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

Discount to NAV: 9.7%

Healthcare is one of the better aEURoego-anywhereaEUR sectors you can buy.

On one side, healthcare growth is being powered by a number of trends. YouaEURtmre certainly already familiar with the aging of AmericaaEURtms boomersaEUR"but did you know this trend is playing out worldwide?

The United Nations says that in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or older reached 962 millionaEUR"more than twice the figure from 1980. And the U.N. further sees the number of older people more than double by 2050, to almost 2.1 billion.

If the aEURoeTeklaaEUR name sounds familiar, thataEURtms because it provides several health-focused CEFs, some of which IaEURtmve discussed before.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is a well-rounded healthcare fund that primarily invests in normal publicly traded companies, but can put 10% of its assets into aEURoeventure and restricted securitiesaEURaEUR"essentially pre-public companies. ItaEURtms more conservative than the likes of Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) and Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL), which can invest up to 40% in VC and restricted stocks. So, THQaEURtms portfolio looks like many healthcare ETFs: big chunks of pharma, biotech and health insurance companies; thick weightings in Merck (MRK), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Amgen (AMGN).

The vital stats look great. THQ yields roughly triple what youaEURtmll find in a run-of-the-mill healthcare ETF, and you can buy its assets for roughly 90 cents on the dollar. ThereaEURtms just one problem:

TeklaaEURtms THQ IsnaEURtmt Walking the Walk



Management hasnaEURtmt made the right bets since inception in 2014. Its five-year average annual total return trails the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), 9.7%-6.7%, and has underperformed in three of the past five years.

aEURoeSecond-levelaEUR research is what allows you and I to score monster returns like we did with UTF, while avoiding shiny but ultimately substance-light funds such as THQ.

And that same deep-dive research has turned up a few new retirement dynamos.

How to Collect $3,000 in Dividends Each and Every Month

The three funds I just highlighted have some of the qualities we want out of our income-generating holdings. They pay generous distributions, they have advantages that index funds donaEURtmt, and theyaEURtmre positioned in sectors that at least have a chance at success.

So theyaEURtmre close. TheyaEURtmre almost there.

But do banks settle for aEURoecloseaEUR on your mortgage payments? Will the grocery store clerk accept aEURoealmostaEUR enough to cover your total?

TheyaEURtmll never settle, and neither should youaEUR"not when it comes to the income you need to retire prosperously and comfortably over the next few decades. Now is the time to lock in the dividends that will carry you over the finish line.

MyA aEURoeMonthly Dividend SuperstarsaEURA tick off every checkbox in the retirement wish list:

High annual yields nearing 8%.A That translates into $3,125 in monthly income aEUR

