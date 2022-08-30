3 Sectors to Sell to Generate Cash for Tough Times Ahead

If you have been reading my work here over the last few weeks, you will know that I am a bit pessimistic about stocks this fall and expect a bumpy ride at least for a couple of months. Nor am I alone in that. It seems that most Wall Street research at the moment has a negative tone to it, at least in the short-term. Normally that would be a warning sign to me and would make me take a contrarian, bullish view but, in this case, my independent research and analysis led to a bearish conclusion before most of that research hit the wire. So, I find myself in the unusual position of agreeing with a nearly unanimous Wall Street outlook.

The question is, what should a portfolio positioned for that look like?

My usual contrarian stance in the face of Wall Street unanimity is not just about being ornery, it is because the market dynamics in that situation always favor opposing conventional wisdom. To put it simply, if everyone has been advised to sell and has followed that advice, then there are very few sellers left. There are, however, an awful lot of people looking to buy on any dip, lending support on the way down. Those same people can be squeezed by any move up, too, potentially exaggerating any gains. Even though I do think we should logically head lower before we bounce, that dynamic makes a "sell everything and wait" strategy too dangerous to be appealing right now.

That said, the first thing to do is to make sure that you have some cash for strategic decisions over the next couple of months or so. There is bound to be some news that makes individual stocks fit the prevailing conditions and you want enough flexibility to be able to take advantage of those situations when they come. For long-term investors, though, it is important to stay invested, so somewhere around 15-20% cash would be enough. If you don’t have that already, the first thing to ask is what to sell to get you there.

There are three sectors that I would favor selling at this point, one obvious and two far from it. The obvious choice is real estate. A rising rate environment will discourage homebuyers and make houses in effect more expensive. Even though there is still a supply problem in housing, falling demand will at least bring the market back into balance, if not overcorrect to a surplus quite quickly.

The less obvious choices to sell would be utilities and energy. Both of those sectors are usually considered good places to be in hard times, as they are necessary expenditures for consumers and therefore protected from economic headwinds. Right now, though, with a still strong jobs market, we could see some contraction without a full-blown, damaging recession. That negates their defensive advantages to some extent, and each sector has negatives that may take center stage.

In the case of utilities, the negative is that the yield on those stocks form such an important part of their value. In a rising rate environment, yield loses value with each rate hike, so while utilities may benefit to some extent from being a “recession-proof” sector, the fundamental pricing mechanics of those stocks point to them trading lower. That is especially true given that the SPDR sector ETF, XLU, is up more than twenty percent over the last couple of months.

Energy is a sell here for the simple reason that it so closely tracks the price of oil, and that looks like it is hitting, or about to approach, a top of sorts. There will be some economic slowing as rate hikes bite, which is a negative for crude, and on the supply side, it is clear that Russia is evading sanctions effectively and increasing output as much as they can. Add to that increasing output in the U.S. as prices remain high and we could be heading for a period of falling demand and rising supply for oil. You don’t need an advanced economics degree to know what that means for price.

If you agree with me and just about all of Wall Street, that the next few months won’t be great for stocks, then freeing up some cash at this point makes some sense. If you have any holdings in real estate, utilities, or energy, those are the places I would start to do that.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.