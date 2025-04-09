3 Sector ETFs & Stocks to Gain Amid Upbeat March Jobs Data

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ): ETF Research Reports
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.