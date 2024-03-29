3 Secrets of 401(k) Millionaires

The 401(k) has become a staple in the investment world. With its varying perks, when used correctly, the 401(k) can be a straightforward and near-effortless way to reach millionaire status.

Although there isn't a universal investment strategy, there are several factors that all investors should keep in mind to ensure they are maximizing their 401(k) benefits. To help you achieve your financial goals, let's look at three tactics that have helped 401(k) millionaires reach their milestones.

1. Matching contributions

Arguably the most powerful wealth-building feature of the 401(k) is the employer contribution match. Not every 401(k) plan is built the same, but if your employer offers matching contributions, it is imperative that you use them to your advantage as they can accelerate your journey to reaching 401(k) millionaire status.

These employer matching contributions are a total game changer as they essentially allow you to earn free money. And over the course of decades, this free money begins to really add up.

Based on a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average employer matching contribution is up to 3.5% of salaries. Using the median U.S. income from 2023 (around $59,000), that 3.5% match would total $2,065 by the end of the year.

Admittedly, $2,065 isn't life-changing money, but it can play a major role in growing your portfolio to $1 million. With a little math, we can see just how impactful these contributions are.

Let's assume your portfolio earns the market's historical average of 10% on a yearly basis. That hypothetical $2,065 from your employer's contributions would eventually be worth more than $375,000 after 30 years.

Most importantly, though, this doesn't factor in your own contributions either. When we add in personal contributions, you would have at least double the $375,000. And to take it a step further, if your salary increases with time, it will increase how much you can contribute and also how much your employer will match.

2. Consistent and disciplined contributions

When analyzing common themes found among 401(k) millionaires, there is a recurring appearance of a simple but extremely effective approach: They made consistent contributions, no matter the size and no matter the state of the market.

This secret has two aspects to it. The first can be the most challenging to address: removing emotions. It isn't easy, but by recognizing that investing is inherently subject to our human nature of erratic emotions, simple solutions like automating investments can mitigate the risk of making knee-jerk decisions. This is especially useful when markets aren't performing well.

During these times, while some investors might sit on the sidelines waiting for "just the right moment," the positions in your portfolio are increasing not in value, but in size. This makes it so that when the market does take a turn for the better, your bolstered positions begin to grow in value.

Now for the second part: While it can be difficult when beginning your investment journey, it is imperative to not let the size of your investments deter you from starting. There is a plethora of data proving that choosing to start investing is better than waiting on the sidelines for a better opportunity. The opportunity is today.

Investors who choose to begin rather than worrying about the size of their investments end up having much more valuable portfolios over the long term. Remember: You don't have to see the whole staircase to take the first step.

3. Compounding interest

The pursuit of 401(k) millionaire status is rarely a linear process. However, you can get there by utilizing one secret ingredient that is often overlooked, yet when used properly can help investors reach their millionaire goals much quicker: compound interest.

But there is a catch. The only way to maximize the power of compound interest is by adding as much time as possible to it. At its core, compounding is the snowball effect of your money working not only on your initial investment but also on the accumulated returns from previous periods.

Let's use an example to highlight its true potential. Suppose you begin contributing $1,000 annually to your 401(k) at the age of 25. Assuming an average annual return of 10%, here's how your money grows over time.

Year Total Invested Total Value Year 1 $1,000 $1,100 Year 2 $2,000 $2,325 Year 3 $3,000 $3,673

Even though the returns might seem minimal at first, the true power of compound interest becomes even more apparent as time goes by. With an average annual return of 10%, your total balance has grown to more than $178,000 over 30 years by remaining consistent in your $1,000 contributions every year.

Year Total Invested Total Value Year 10 $10,000 $18,009 Year 20 $20,000 $66,760 Year 30 $30,000 $178,895

While $1,000 contributed annually with a 10% return won't get your portfolio to the million-dollar mark in 30 years, this scenario goes to show just how impactful compound interest can be when investors use time to their advantage.

The earlier you start contributing to your 401(k) and remain committed to a long-term investment strategy, the more your portfolio will benefit from the power of compound interest. No wonder Albert Einstein called it the eighth wonder of the world.

