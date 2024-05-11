3 Secrets Every Investor Needs to Know Before Investing in Crypto

Cryptocurrencies are causing seismic shifts in the financial landscape. They can potentially disrupt traditional financial systems at various levels, from personal finance to entire economies.

However, investing in cryptocurrencies requires a different approach than investing in traditional equities. It involves navigating a landscape that blends aspects of stocks with cutting-edge technology.

To construct a successful portfolio and capitalize on the unique opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies, I've discovered three key strategies that have proven invaluable over time.

1. The best time to buy is when things look the most grim

It's easy to see that investing during the depths of crypto winters would have yielded the most substantial returns. For example, if you had invested when Bitcoin was at $16,000, you'd be sitting on generous gains of more than 300% today. However, making the decision to invest when the sentiment is bearish and the outlook appears most bleak requires considerable conviction and goes against human nature.

Ironically, during these periods of pessimism, when the market is dominated by fear, the greatest opportunities often arise. Yet capitalizing on these opportunities demands the willingness to swim against the tide.

Understanding the influence of a herd mentality on market sentiment and acknowledging your personal behavioral bias can instill the confidence to navigate challenging times in crypto. While Warren Buffet's stance on cryptocurrencies may be lukewarm, at best, his advice is still applicable: "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." By sticking to this, investors can position themselves to capture those monumental gains that have become synonymous with crypto.

2. Less is almost always more

It isn't glamorous but it's the harsh truth, and I wish I had heard it earlier in my crypto investing journey: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) should form the bulk of your cryptocurrency portfolio. Don't get me wrong -- the hopes of getting in early on the "next Bitcoin" is tempting. However, this advice often falls on deaf ears, but most cryptocurrencies will likely fail to outperform Bitcoin over the long haul.

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen displayed this phenomenon in a recent post on X. As you can see, the number of cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin in 2023 was slim. While this was only measured over the last year, rest assured that if the analysis were to zoom out even further, there would be even fewer cryptos that could claim to outdo Bitcoin.

This is a heat map of #ALT / #BTC pairs over the last 1 year.



Out of the top 200 coins, only 39 have outperformed BTC.



Congrats if you picked one that outperformed, but you can see that most have bled back to the king. pic.twitter.com/KAR0xxKJyQ -- Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) March 7, 2024

The reasons for Bitcoin's dominance over the market are likely a topic for another day, due to the varying reasons. However, for today's discussion, the main point to take away is that even though other cryptocurrencies with seemingly infinite upside are alluring, the risk often doesn't outweigh the reward.

While it seems like all cryptocurrencies go up, especially in bull markets, the reality is that most fade to worthlessness over the long haul.

It's up to each investor to determine how many cryptocurrencies they want in their portfolio. But it's worth knowing that you could spread yourself too thin.

When you spread your money across dozens of cryptocurrencies, you open up your portfolio to significant risk. While altcoins have a role and are where those monumental gains usually come from, they shouldn't make up the bulk of your portfolio. Leave that to Bitcoin. Your future self will thank you.

3. Knowledge is power

This might be the most difficult one. While stock investors benefit from a plethora of data and information on a company's finances at their fingertips, cryptocurrencies operate in a more obscure realm. This means you have to do your own research. You need to teach yourself some fundamentals, such as tokenomics, consensus mechanisms, network functionality, and more, to help measure a cryptocurrency's potential.

Each of these characteristics coincides with each other and forms the foundation of a cryptocurrency's long-term potential. Understanding how these factors play with each other will give you an edge to pick and choose cryptocurrencies wisely. The reality is that the majority of cryptocurrencies lose value over time.

Of most importance, though, doing this research can give you the tools to navigate market fluctuations with confidence. When prices have plummeted, and another bear market sets in, you'll be able to operate with the bigger picture in mind and capitalize on opportunities where the fundamentals of a cryptocurrency hold more potential than the current market price.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.