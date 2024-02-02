3 Schwab Mutual Funds for Optimum Portfolio Growth

Charles Schwab Corporation, with over 40 years of experience, managed an impressive $8.52 trillion in client assets as of Dec 31, 2023. It offers a range of funds, including commodities, European equities and high-yield bonds that come with no transaction fees. The affordability of Schwab mutual funds is further enhanced by their low cost, or no-load.

Schwab mutual funds are managed by Schwab Asset Management. They have a strategic partnership with T. Rowe Price, which expands the investment options available through managed funds. To make the investment decision easier, it provides tools like the Fund Finder. All these factors considered together make Schwab mutual funds a reliable choice for investments.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Schwab mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard one's portfolio and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Schwab MarketTrack Growth Fund SWHGX seeks high capital growth with less volatility than an all-stock portfolio. SWHGX invests in bond, stock and cash investments.

Zifan Tang has been the lead manager of SWHGX since Feb 28, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Schwab S&P 500 Fund (28.2%), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond (16.1%) and Schwab Fundmtl US (12.1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

SWHGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.6% and 9.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.71%. SWHGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Schwab MarketTrack All Equity Portfolio Fund SWEGX seeks high capital growth through an all-stock portfolio. SWEGX advisors maintain a defined asset allocation to achieve the fund’s goal. The portfolio's target allocation is 100% in stock investments with certain percentages for different segments of the stock market.

Patrick Kwok has been the lead manager of SWEGX since Feb 28, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Schwab S&P 500 Fund (31.5%), Schwab International Inde (13.8%) and Schwab Fundmtl US lg co I (13.6%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

SWEGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.4% and 11.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.74%. SWEGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Schwab MarketTrack Balanced Portfolio Fund SWBGX seeks capital growth and income. SWBGX advisors maintain a defined asset allocation, which includes bond, stock and cash investments.

Drew Hayes has been the lead manager of SWBGX since Feb 27, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Schwab US Aggregate Bond (35.3%), Schwab S&P 500 Fund (21.2%) and Schwab Fundmtl US lg co I (9.1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

SWBGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.4% and 7.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.40% compared with the category average of 0.84%. SWBGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SWBGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SWHGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SWEGX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.