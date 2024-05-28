3 Sam Altman Stocks to Buy Now: May 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is perhaps one of the greatest visionaries of the artificial intelligence (gen AI) age. He’s also an investor in several innovative tech firms that could reshape the world of tomorrow. Undoubtedly, some of his past and current investment holdings may be unable to top OpenAI’s disruptive capabilities with its ChatGPT, Dall-E and, most recently, Sora innovations. That said, Altman stocks are worth keeping tabs on, whether or not they have ties to the future of gen AI.

Altman is a man who skates to where the puck is going next. That alone makes the OpenAI leader worth paying careful attention to, whether he gives a speech, Tweets or discloses an investment.

Here are three Sam Altman stocks that look intriguing for investors who aspire to invest just a bit more like the AI visionary himself. Of course, you won’t be able to obtain the same lower cost basis he enjoyed. Regardless, his portfolio certainly offers plenty of food for thought!

Reddit (RDDT)

Social platform firm Reddit (NASDAQ:RDDT) enjoyed quite a hot IPO earlier this year, peaking in late March at a high just north of $65 per share before swiftly plunging below $40. More recently, RDDT stock has been climbing higher, up around 19% in the past month. Sam Altman is reportedly one of the company’s biggest post-IPO winners, with his stake reported to be in the ballpark of 8.7%.

Such newfound momentum in RDDT stock is thanks in part to exciting licensing deals with various AI companies, including Sam Altman’s OpenAI.

Though RDDT stock may be a tad too hot to chase today at 10.12 times price-to-sales (P/S), I find it very intriguing that Altman has such a large interest in a firm that now finds itself licensing content to makers of AI models.

Indeed, Reddit isn’t just a social network; it’s also a high-quality AI data play. Altman’s early investment in the firm is a testament to his genius and long-term AI vision.

Oklo (OKLO)

The Sam Altman portfolio is not all about generative AI. Nuclear technology startup Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) recently went live in the public market via Sam Altman’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The firm hopes to raise money to further its mission of producing clean and affordable energy for the planet. Indeed, Oklo boasts quite an ambitious mission, but one that could entail significant gains for earlier investors should the firm get things right.

Upon landing on the NYSE, OKLO stock experienced quite a May meltdown, shedding more than 60% of its value from its recent peak to trough. Though last Friday’s 33% pop is sure to garner the attention of high-risk momentum investors, I think long-term investors should be careful with the name, given the likelihood of massive double-digit percentage moves in both directions.

Undoubtedly, nuclear power generation is a decades-old industry and one that’s due for some serious technological advancements. As the firm progresses toward nuclear fission, the company is a must-watch, especially for Altman fans.

Asana (ASAN)

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) may be the most interesting Altman-backed technology company. The work management platform has been making big strides in recent quarters, even though the stock’s recent action doesn’t suggest such. Moving ahead, I suspect Asana could really begin to grow its market shares as it embeds AI across the platform at a greater pace.

The company has already rolled out numerous “smart” features across the board, from smart summaries to smart fields, to save employees ample time in their workday. In many ways, it seems like Asana is the “workplace automation” company to own for the long haul. As its offerings get “smarter” with time, I wouldn’t hesitate to consider buying at less than five times P/S.

Finally, Sam Altman’s vote of confidence is another reason to prefer Asana over its rivals. Of course, investors must understand they’ll be paying a much higher price of admission than OpenAI’s top boss.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

