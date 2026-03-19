3 Sales Growth Stocks to Bet on Despite Geopolitical Conflicts

U.S. markets entered the year on a subdued footing, with sentiment repeatedly shaken by shifting AI expectations, sticky inflation and rising geopolitical tensions. More recently, the sharp rise in oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict has added fresh inflationary risks, complicating the outlook for monetary easing after the Fed held rates steady on March 18. Yet, investors have not broadly shifted into risk-off mode. The Fed officials continue to describe the U.S. economy as solid, and the broader backdrop of resilient activity and still-constructive earnings has helped limit the drawdown and keep sector rotation, rather than wholesale de-risking, as the dominant market pattern.



Against such a volatile situation, the traditional way of choosing stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Hence, stocks like Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Intuit Inc. INTU and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS are worth considering.



Sales growth is one of the clearest indicators of a company’s underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be shaped by accounting decisions or short-term cost fluctuations, revenues reflect actual demand for a company’s products and services. Sustained top-line growth often signals rising market share, an expanding customer base, stronger pricing power, or successful penetration of new markets.



Sales growth also serves as an early indicator of profit growth, as higher volumes improve operating leverage and create room for margin expansion. Further, revenue growth is most meaningful when viewed in context. Comparing it with peers, industry benchmarks and the broader stage of the business cycle helps separate durable strength from temporary uplift.



The focus should be on the quality of growth, like recurring demand rather than one-time gains, aggressive discounting, or acquisition-driven expansion. Companies that can deliver consistent sales growth across varying economic environments are often better-positioned to generate steadier cash flows, reinvest with confidence, strengthen their balance sheets and sustain a longer runway for expansion.

Selecting the Potential Winning Stocks

To shortlist stocks with impressive sales growth and a high cash balance, we have selected 5-Year Historical Sales Growth (%) greater than X-Industry and Cash Flow of more than $500 million as our main screening parameters.



But sales growth and cash strength are not the absolute criteria for selecting stocks. Hence, we have added other factors to arrive at a winning strategy.



P/S Ratio less than X-Industry: This metric determines the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales.



% Change F1 Sales Estimate Revisions (four weeks) greater than X-Industry: Estimate revisions, better than the industry, are often seen to trigger an increase in stock price.



Operating Margin (average last five years) greater than 5%: The operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company's sales translates into profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs — an optimal situation.



Return on Equity (ROE) greater than 5%: This metric will ensure that sales growth is translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means that the company is spending wisely and is, in all likelihood, profitable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform, irrespective of the market environment.

3 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Buy

Goleta, CA-based Deckers Outdoor is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. DECK sells products primarily under three proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA and Other brands (mainly comprised of Teva, AHNU and Koolaburra).



DECK’s expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2027 is 7.5%. Deckers Outdoor sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services. INTU has offices in the United States, Canada, India and the U.K.



Intuit’s expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2026 is 12.4%. INTU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, FactSet Research is a leading provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading service for the global investment community. FDS has three reportable segments — the U.S., Europe and the Asia Pacific.



FDS’s sales are expected to rise 5.4% in fiscal 2026. FactSet Research carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.