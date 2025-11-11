3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Realty Income is a giant net lease REIT that is built from the ground up to provide reliable dividends.

Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but operates in the more stable midstream niche.

Enbridge is another midstream stock, but it adds notable investments in the regulated utility sector to the mix.

The S&P 500 index is offering a tiny 1.2% yield today. That's not a very attractive number if you are trying to live off of the income your portfolio generates. You can do way better than that in 2026 if you step in to buy the much higher yields on offer from Realty Income (NYSE: O), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

Here's a quick primer on each of these attractive passive income stocks.

Realty Income is big and boring

Realty Income owns net lease assets, which are largely single-tenant properties in which the tenant is responsible for most property-level operating costs. While any single property is high-risk, over a large portfolio the risk is rather low. Realty Income is the industry giant with over 15,500 properties and a market cap that is more than 3 times greater than its next closest peer.

The portfolio is focused on retail (about 80% of rents), but it also includes industrial properties and casinos. Meanwhile, the company's geographic reach spans the United States and Europe, a region where the use of net leases is still pretty new. And the real estate investment trust (REIT) is expanding its business to include providing debt financing and managing assets for institution-level clients. The business is rock-solid, though slow growing.

Which brings up the big story. Realty Income's dividend yield is a very attractive 5.7%. The dividend has been increased for 30 consecutive years, as well. If you are in the market for boring high-yield dividend stocks, Realty Income should be on your short list.

Enterprise Products Partners is a toll taker

Master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners operates in the energy sector, which is known for being volatile. But don't let that put you off, because it happens to operate in the midstream niche, which is really pretty boring. Essentially, Enterprise owns the energy infrastructure, like pipelines, that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. It charges fees for the use of its assets.

As a toll-taker operation, the price of the commodities moving through the system isn't all that important. Energy demand is the bigger determinant of its financial results and demand for energy tends to be robust regardless of the price of oil. That's really not shocking given how important energy is to the modern world economy. Enterprise's distribution yield is a lofty 7.1%.

The distribution has been increased annually for 27 consecutive years, which is a testament to the consistency of the business. The yield on offer here is likely to make up the lion's share of your return over time, but if you are yield seeker that probably won't bother you.

Enbridge is in the midstream and more

If being entirely focused on the energy sector is a problem for you, don't fret; you still have options. One of the best is Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge. Like Enterprise, Enbridge is a toll taker that transports oil and natural gas. That's the core of its business. However, on top of that, it layers on two other divisions, one that owns regulated natural gas utilities and another, much smaller one, that invests in renewable power assets. Those provide diversification, but they highlight the long-term focus of the business on providing the world with the energy it needs.

Enbridge has a solid history of doing just that, as it changes along with the world around it. And, along the way, it has rewarded investors quite well with a dividend that has grown for three decades and counting (in Canadian dollars). Add in a 5.9% dividend yield and investors who are leery of a pure-play energy company like Enterprise may find that Enbridge is more to their liking.

Just keep in mind that like Enterprise, Enbridge is a bit of a tortoise, so the dividend yield will probably make up most of your return over time.

Don't settle for 1.2% when there's so much more you can get

There's no reason why dividend investors have to settle for the market's tiny 1.2% yield today or in 2026. There are well-run companies with great dividend histories that you can buy with yields as high as 7.1%. If you get to know Realty Income, Enterprise, and Enbridge, it is likely that one will make it into your portfolio before 2026 gets underway.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Enbridge and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

