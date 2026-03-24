The 3 Safest Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

These three stocks all offer must-have products, regardless of macroeconomic conditions.

Public safety services, pest control solutions, and low prices at the pump may not seem exciting.

But that's technically the appeal of these steady Eddie stocks -- and a good reason to consider them now.

10 stocks we like better than Motorola Solutions ›

The idea of finding the "safest" stocks can mean infinitely different things to any given investor. But I look for businesses whose goods or services are essentially required, no matter what is happening to the global economy.

Today, I'll look at three of the safest stocks I know and highlight what makes them top investments to buy right now amid the market's current uncertainty.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is quietly one of the steadiest stocks out there, generating roughly 75% of its revenue from public safety and defense customers. The company's offerings include:

13,000 land mobile radio (LMR) networks globally

5.5 million fixed video cameras for security and body cameras for public safety and enterprises

Software solutions for 60% of U.S. 911 call centers

Whether ensuring communications stay online after natural disasters, keeping police and citizens safe during interactions, securing its enterprise customers' operations, or helping emergency personnel respond to situations as efficiently as possible, all of Motorola's solutions are must-haves.

Furthermore, the vast majority of Motorola's sales come from multi-year deals, adding another layer of security to the stock. Growing sales by 8% in 2025 and free cash flow (FCF) per share by 15% annually over the last decade, Motorola is a steady Eddie, safe stock to consider at 30 times FCF.

2. Rollins

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) is North America's leading pest control and prevention business, and I'd argue this niche is as non-discretionary as it gets. Whether it's a residential customer battling termites or an enterprise client making sure a consumer-facing business isn't overrun by pests that could scare customers and pose health and safety risks, Rollins' solutions are essential.

However, one downside of Rollins' stock is that the market recognizes the importance of its essential offerings and has given it a premium valuation of 40 times FCF.

That said, Rollins has grown sales and FCF by 10% and 14% annually over the past decade, respectively, and is one of the market's steadiest growth stocks. Leaning upon its strategy as a serial acquirer, Rollins has been a 27-bagger over the last two decades and has grown sales for 24 straight years. As it's in a rare 19% pullback right now, this may be a good time to consider it.

3. Murphy USA

With the majority of its locations adjacent to Walmart stores, thanks to a now-defunct partnership, gas station chain Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is designed to thrive in challenging economic times. Its typical customers are value-conscious and seek the company's best-in-class fuel prices, providing Murphy with a steady flow of customers and potential for higher-margin "inside sales" such as beverages or snacks.

While Murphy is already home to 1,800 stores, it plans to grow its store count by roughly 3% annually as it expands beyond the 27 states where it already operates. What makes Murphy USA a particularly powerful stock, however, is that any cash that doesn't go to new stores or raze-and-rebuild efforts typically goes toward hefty stock buybacks and steady dividend increases.

Murphy has been a 12-bagger since its 2013 initial public offering, driven in part by a 60% reduction in its shares outstanding over the same period. With management always ready to repurchase shares at a discount, Murphy USA is an exceptionally safe stock to buy.

Should you buy stock in Motorola Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Motorola Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Motorola Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Murphy USA and Rollins. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rollins and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Murphy USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.