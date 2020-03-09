By Michael Foster

When the market is selling off, itaEURtms easy to panic as big losses rack up in your account.

HereaEURtms the thing, though: going to cash, and fully exposing yourself to inflation, is a guaranteed way to lose. ItaEURtms doubly sad to see first-level investors doing this when thereaEURtms a time-tested way to survive meltdowns, keep your income stream intact and cut your portfolioaEURtms volatility.

It doesnaEURtmt involve panic selling. Instead, it revolves around three simple rules: diversify, be patient and keep a big income stream. LetaEURtms walk through each of these.

Diversify

The first key to surviving a meltdown is to be in several markets at once. That way, if one crashes, youaEURtmve still got the others to balance things out.

This is the most simple and powerful trick in finance, yet itaEURtms commonly overlooked. Take the last week of February. If you were 100% invested in the S&P 500 through an index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO), youaEURtmd be facing an 11% loss in just a week.

To be sure, a loss like that, taken when youaEURtmre close to retirement, could be a threat to your golden years.

This is where diversification comes in: someone who also bought municipal bondsaEUR"issued by state and local governments to fund infrastructure projectsaEUR"through the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) or the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) had a far better week.

Now ThataEURtms Better!

Granted, this investor is still facing losses, but an equally allocated portfolio of these three ETFs results in a loss of 2%, a far cry from 11%.

So if diversifying into a variety of funds in different asset classes works, why are personal-finance gurus touting low-cost index funds as the secret to wealth? Because theyaEURtmre riding a 10-year bull market, thataEURtms why. But the prudent investor knows that all good things come to an end, even decade-long stock run-ups.

Be Patient

One of the worst things about bear markets is they happen so fast. But thataEURtms also one of the best things about them. Remember the end of 2018? Fears around trade, the Federal Reserve and global growth hit stocks all at onceaEUR"and this happened.

A Big Loss aEUR

