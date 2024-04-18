3 Safe Stocks to Set You Up for a Comfortable Retirement

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re looking for reliable investments to secure your retirement, safe retirement stocks offer a compelling solution. These stocks belong to well-established companies with a proven track record of stability and weathering economic uncertainties.

They may not make you a millionaire overnight, but they can provide you with a steady stream of income and safeguard your nest egg from market turbulence. Additionally, these companies often have competitive positions in their respective fields. By putting your money in these dependable companies, you can reduce your portfolio’s risk and rest assured your retirement plans remain on course.

Now, let’s unpack the best safe retirement stocks to buy in 2024!

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is truly one of the most remarkable businesses in the world. Founded in 1962 as a discount retailer, the company has grown into the largest retailer in the world by revenue. Moreover, it remains the world’s most dominant grocery retail chain, with incredible pricing power and scale.

Walmart is a business that allows retirees to sleep peacefully at night owning in both good and bad times. In a world that is becoming increasingly expensive, Walmart has been able to keep prices low compared to its competitors. Walmart’s focus on affordability has been steadfast, making it a go-to chain for items beyond the grocery segment. Furthermore, the company is embracing the digital age, creating new systems to grow its e-commerce footprint. That is characterized in its latest Q4 FY24 financial results, which saw e-commerce sales up 23% year-over-year, surpassing more than $100 billion. With a more than six-decade track record of growth and stability, WMT stock is a noteworthy candidate for your retirement portfolio.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a multinational giant behind countless household staples. It is one of the world’s most powerful companies, owning notable brands for everyday consumer products.

PG is often considered a safe haven stock, due to the company’s large moat and recession-resistant business model. The company’s global presence provides geographic diversification, mitigating risks associated with economic instability in any one region. Moreover, its established distribution networks and robust supply chain further enhance its resilience. Procter & Gamble has maintained steady cash flows over the past decade while continuing to grow its dividend per share. Earlier this month, P&G increased its quarterly dividend to $1.0065 per share. That marked the 68th year of consecutive dividend increases, making PG one of the top safe retirement stocks to buy in 2024.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is one of the world’s most iconic and beloved brands. Its global presence, vast distribution network and large moat make it an incredibly stable investment for aspiring retirees.

Coca-Cola stands as a beacon of stability and resilience, making it an attractive option for retirement portfolios in 2024. With a track record spanning over a century, Coca-Cola has weathered economic downturns, geopolitical uncertainties and changing consumer preferences. The company’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and strong brand recognition provide a sturdy foundation for long-term growth. Coca-Cola boasts a history of steady dividends and shareholder returns, making it appealing for retirement investors seeking a stable income stream. Its strong cash flow generation coupled with disciplined capital allocation further solidifies its status as a top safe retirement stock. As the company continues to see strong growth in emerging markets, retirement investors can safely bet on the company’s long-term growth outlook.

