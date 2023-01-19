3 Safe Stock Bets for an Unpredictable Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Last year was rough for the stock market, but that doesn’t mean that all stocks should be avoided. Many names have fallen sharply over the last 18 months, and that has given investors an opportunity to focus on blue-chip stocks that have excellent, long-term outlooks. These safe stocks have a long history of success and are a relatively safe bet when the market is unpredictable.

While there is no definitive list of the top blue-chip companies, many of the companies below have track records of delivering solid top-and-bottom line results. They are reliable and will enhance your stock portfolio. Given the way that the market is currently performing, investing in a few safe stocks will ensure that you obtain consistent returns while keeping your risk low.

Here are three safe stocks to buy this month and hold for the long term.

Microsoft (MSFT)

When it comes to blue-chip stocks, my first choice, without a doubt, is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). MSFT stock is down 14% over the past six months and is trading around $233 today, much lower than the 52-week high of $323. The company poses little risk because of its strong history and solid presence in several sectors. From hardware to software to cloud computing, Microsoft is everywhere. It is a once-in-a-decade buy and is one of the best safe stocks for your portfolio.

Inflation did have an impact on the financial results of the company, and its performance has been slightly disappointing over the past year. Its sales climbed only 16% excluding currency fluctuations, during its last reported quarter and its free cash flow rose just 5% YOY.

However, the company has been performing much better than other tech giants. While the past year was disappointing for the owners of MSFT stock, Microsoft will pick up the pace once economic conditions improve.

Buying MSFT at a discount would be a good move, as this safe stock will deliver massive returns to patient investors.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been on my list of good, safe stocks for a very long time now. The pharmaceutical giant has generated consistent profit and revenue with its drugs. JNJ stock has also paid excellent dividends over the years.

Its top line climbed nearly 2% year-over-year last quarter to $23.8 billion. Despite the changing market dynamics, Johnson & Johnson has managed to deliver steady growth.

And it has a long list of drugs whose sales are increasing. JNJ stock is also my top pick among dividend names. The company has raised its dividends for the last 60 consecutive years, which is no small feat. That makes the stock a great pick for income seekers and long-term investors.

Even in the toughest times, Johnson & Johnson will be able to deliver solid performances.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

The next stock is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) which is trading at a relatively low valuation today. You might not get an opportunity to buy GOOGL stock at such an affordable price. It is one of the most undervalued stocks and the best blue-chip stock to buy today. The stock is down 7% in the past three months and 30% over the year. It is currently trading at $93. 35.

Elevated inflation and higher interest rates have been hard on all companies, and even Alphabet’s top line growth sharply decelerated, which led it to undertake some cost-cutting measures.

The stock’s decline makes it a solid buy at its current levels. No matter what, Alphabet will continue to make money since it has multiple businesses. From autonomous driving to cloud platforms to artificial intelligence, the company has diversified a great deal, making it one of the safe stocks that will reward investors in the long term.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

The post 3 Safe Stock Bets for an Unpredictable Market appeared first on InvestorPlace.

