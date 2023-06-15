3 Safe EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As electric vehicles transition from production lines to driveways, the sector gains clarity. This clarity guides investors on how to approach this sector. Although no surefire guarantees exist, even cautious investors can find safe EV stocks for long-term gains.

Many EV startups are realizing the massive challenge of moving a vehicle from concept to production. Couple this with the endeavor to produce at scale, and the task grows exponentially. Therefore, when scouting for EV stocks for long-term gains, it’s wise to favor those with a head start.

I’m not implying that all these startups are destined to fail. Indeed, a few are on my watchlist. However, I’m not buying yet. Even amidst the FOMO-driven surge in the market, it doesn’t seem like the right time to go all in on speculative EV stocks. Fortunately, several EV stocks promise long-term gains. Here are three that appear to be the safest bets.

Tesla (TSLA)

Some investors may perceive my listing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as one of the safe EV stocks for long-term gains to be an obvious choice. Others may offer the rebuttal that Tesla isn’t a pure-play EV company. And some may criticize the choice of a company that has a forward P/E ratio of over 85x earnings. That’s hardly the definition of a “safe” stock.

Then again, there aren’t many stocks quite like Tesla. Tesla makes this list of long-term EV stocks to buy for several reasons. First, it has built up a commanding lead in market share. It’s no longer unusual to see Tesla’s on the road or to hear of someone who owns a Tesla. And now that the company continues to grow its production capabilities, that lead is sure to increase.

Plus, Tesla recently made deals with both Ford Motors and General Motors (NYSE:GM) that grants consumers who buy those companies EVs access to Tesla’s charging network. This will provide an additional revenue stream for the company.

And when you consider the future of Tesla, you have to consider the Musk effect. Few companies have a chief executive officer (CEO) that can move the stock price of his company with a single tweet. But that’s the effect that Elon Musk has on TSLA stock.

Ford Motor (F)

Speaking of Ford Motor (NYSE:F), they’re the next stock on this list of safe EV stocks for long-term gains. The venerable automaker was one of the first manufacturers to go all in on electrification. And now consumers, and investors are starting to see the fruit of that labor being rewarded.

Ford already has two very popular models in production, the Mustang Mach-E and the electrified F-150 Lightning. And the company’s deal with Tesla that allows Ford customers to use Tesla’s network of superchargers will increase the available market for Ford EVs.

However, the company isn’t abandoning the production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for now. As was made clear in the company’s most recent earnings report is that the EV business is still not profitable.

Nevertheless, with a forward P/E ratio of just over 8x, F stock has a compelling valuation. Plus, investors do get a dividend with a juicy 4.24% yield.

Toyota (TM)

To make my case for Toyota (NYSE:TM) being included on this list, I’ll remind you that this is a list of safe EV stocks for the future. I’ll also emphasize that electric vehicles don’t have to be of the battery-electric variety. Hybrid models still count, or at least they should to investors.

Toyota is playing the role of skeptic. The company understands that the company’s infrastructure isn’t ready for mass adoption of EVs, but there is a lot of room for hybrid models. And Toyota is well known as a leader in that space. It’s a calculated risk for sure, and some will say the company’s hybrid-first strategy is a tacit acknowledgment that they have lagged the industry.

But Toyota will be in the battery electric market in a big way by 2026. And if the company uses this time to ensure that it has a product that’s as iconic as its current products, the company’s measure twice, cut once strategy looks safe and sound.

On the date of publication, Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over five years. He has been writing for InvestorPlace since 2019.

