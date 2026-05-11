3 Russell Mutual Funds to Consider for Portfolio Growth

Founded in 1936, Russell Investments offers mutual funds in the equity, fixed income, and multi-asset classes and manages has $516.6 billion in global assets under management. The majority of Russell portfolios are constructed using a multi-manager approach and are managed by several unaffiliated money managers at one time. ESG (environmental, social, and governance) considerations are an important element in its investment approach, making it a reliable investment option.



We have chosen two Russell mutual funds, Russell Investments Opportunistic Credit Fund RGOTX and Russell Inv Tax-Exempt Bond RLVSX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Russell Inv Global Equity fund invests in credit-related instruments and is managed through a multi-manager strategy.



Brian Pringle has been the lead manager of RGOTX since Jan. 17, 2025. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (71.2%), Cash (19.9%) and Equities (0.9%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.



RGOTX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68%. RGOTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



Russell Inv Tax-Exempt Bond fund seeks to provide a high level of federal tax-exempt current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities.



Riti Samanta has been the lead manager of RLVSX since Jan. 17, 2025. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (81.8%), Other (2%), and Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp (1.1%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.



RLVSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.51%. RLVSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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