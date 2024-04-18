3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy Now: Q2 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Russell 2000 is a stock market index that holds approximately 2000 stocks that trade mostly within the small-cap range. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is a benchmark to represent the Russell 2000 index. The Russell 2000 index is diverse, with many different industries in its holdings. Not one of its holdings comprises more than 1% of its portfolio, except for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), which comprises 2% of the fund.

Here are a few stocks within the Russell 2000 index that have performed well recently and offer investors solid returns regarding share price appreciation and income generation.

Fluor (FLR)

Source: AdityaB. Photography/ShutterStock.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is a construction and engineering company that provides fabrication and similar project management services globally. It serves the nuclear industry, engages in decarbonization efforts, and is involved in the energy and petrochemical markets.

Within the past year, its share price has risen by 29%, primarily due to a robust business model, improved revenue, and impressive contract acquisition.

On February 20, FLR reported earnings for the fourth quarter full year 2023, in which it stated that total revenue increased by 3% year-over-year and reported a net loss of $21 million. Its urban solutions business segment saw the largest jump in total profit of 10%. Also, its total backlog increased by 13%.

Fluor is a strong industrial company that provides investors with consistent returns. Even after a somewhat disappointing outlook forecast for the company that fell below analyst expectations, FLR has continued to see its share price rise. It’s still a solid pick for investors.

Kite Realty Group (KRG)

Source: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock

Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates large properties, particularly open-air shopping malls and similar assets. KRG owns interests in approximately 180 open-air shopping centers and has over 28 million square feet of leasable space within its owned locations.

On February 13, KRG released its earnings report for the fourth quarter full year 2023, in which it stated that total revenue slightly decreased by 2% year-over-year. It reported a net loss of $1 million in Q4 2022; in Q4 2023, it improved to a net income of approximately $8 million.

KRG also reported a first-quarter dividend of twenty-five cents per share, which was paid to investors on April 12. This represents a 4% increase in its dividend payout year-over-year. On an annual basis, Kite Realty Group has a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Over the past year, the stock price has fallen by 3%. KRG is more of an income generation opportunity with its very solid dividend yield, increasing over the last few years. KRG is not a very volatile stock that would swing wildly in either direction. It’s a solid buy for investors seeking income generation.

SkyWest (SKYW)

Source: Shine Nucha / Shutterstock

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is a regional airline that transports passengers and cargo. It also offers aircraft leasing services and has a fleet of over 500 aircraft.

SkyWest has been one of the best-performing airline companies on the stock market over the last year; its share price has risen by 180% within that time period. Its peers, such as Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), have experienced stagnant or negative share price growth over this past year.

On February 1, SkyWest reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, stating that total revenue increased by 10% year-over-year. A net loss of $47 million was reported for Q4 2022, and in Q4 2023, it shifted to a net income of $18 million.

SkyWest has seen impressive earnings growth that has propelled its share price to near all-time highs, among other events such as an E175 aircraft leasing agreement with multiple leading airline companies, most notably United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). With travel demand expected to continue rising, SkyWest is one of the best investment options for an airline company.

