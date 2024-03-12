3 Russell 2000 Stocks Earning High Praise and Even Higher Return Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Russell 2000 stock index tracks the performance of the smallest publicly traded firms. It is part of the larger Russell 3000 index that includes approximately 96% of publicly traded firms. The Russell 2000 stocks discussed below are the small-cap constituents of that larger group. These firms tend to be less well known yet contain many names that will be familiar.

Regardless, there are many firms within the Russell 2000 that make excellent investments. Investors seeking to capture the overall growth in the Russell 2000 should consider an ETF that tracks its performance.

Those investors seeking greater gains should consider the firms discussed below as they are well-positioned to benefit from ongoing growth. Two of the three firms leverage powerful themes that are dominating the stock market in 2024. The other is a company that has grown rapidly and established a unique position.

Russell 2000 Stocks: MicroStrategy (MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is arguably the most unique of the Russell 2000 stocks discussed in this article. The company derives the vast majority of its value from its exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The company has become famous for accumulating more coins than any other company.

As the value of those coins reaches historic highs, MicroStrategy’s price rises higher in tandem. The company is taking advantage of those rising prices. It announced pricing related to senior convertible notes that leverage those premium prices. The news hasn’t been particularly well received by the market as it suggests MicroStrategy is taking advantage of its position to some degree. Share prices have fallen as a result.

However, investors must also consider that Bitcoin prices are likely to rise even higher than their current $66,000 price in the coming weeks. The upcoming Bitcoin halving will make the remaining unmined BTC that much more valuable. MSTR stock should continue to rise as a result, and that imbues the stock with even greater return potential despite current high prices.

ACM Research (ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) continues to be one of the better picks-and-shovels investments among Russell 2000 stocks. The company produces semiconductor cleaning equipment that increases yield in the highly expensive chip manufacturing process. As the industry grows so too does the opportunity for ACM research and its stock.

The current AI boom requires greater quantities of chips overall. In turn, demand for products that increase efficiency and yield also rises, i.e., a picks-and-shovels opportunity.

ACM Research is already taking advantage of that opportunity. Sales increased by 43% during 2023. That strong top-line growth served as a testament to the idea that semiconductor packaging firms are particularly well-positioned. Earnings more than doubled during the same period, further hinting at the strong opportunity ACMR shares represent.

Current price targets imply that ACM Research shares could rise by approximately an additional 30%. By most measures, that would be considered a high-return potential. ACM Research gave guidance that revenues could increase by as much as 30% in 2024. If so, it is entirely reasonable that share prices could surge above $40.

Russell 2000 Stocks: Celsius (CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH), a beverage company, is currently experiencing phenomenal growth that has made its stock very strong overall. The company is leveraging that rapid growth in an aggressive bid to expand the value of its brand. That is a good reason to consider investing in its shares right now.

The energy drink maker saw its revenues increase by 95% during the most recent quarter. The phenomenal growth trajectory has sent its share prices skyrocketing. Those prices have nearly tripled over the last 12 months, with sales more than doubling during the period.

Investors should expect further growth ahead. Celsius is partnered with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and is undertaking a growth plan to further its already impressive growth. The majority of its overall revenues and growth comes from the North American market. Celsius is aggressively expanding into the United Kingdom and Ireland. As Celsius pursues that growth its share price should also rise making it a stock to consider at the moment.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

