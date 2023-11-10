3 Rock-Bottom Turnaround Stocks Set for a Stellar Comeback in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, innovation and adaptability are the cornerstones of success. The quest for stellar turnaround stocks is a pursuit that captures investors’ imaginations. The article delves into the turnaround strategies of three companies whose stocks have faced their fair share of challenges, but are now poised for remarkable comebacks.

Discover how they’re harnessing their core competencies, expanding their reach and solidifying their positions in their respective industries. Overall, the trio of turnaround stocks have set the stage for an exciting comeback in the coming year.

JD (JD)

JD’s (NASDAQ:JD) unwavering focus on providing an exceptional customer experience is a fundamental strength. This is evident in its dedication to improving selection, speed, quality and value. The company’s emphasis on enhancing the customer experience has increased customer loyalty and engagement. Also, the number of repeat customers has continued to grow, and the average gross merchandise volume (GMV) per user has increased. Additionally, JD’s supply chain capabilities are pivotal to its success. By relentlessly striving for lower costs and higher efficiency, JD can offer competitive prices to its customers while maintaining profitability.

Moreover, the growth of JD’s third-party marketplace business is another key strength. With more third-party merchants joining the platform, JD has expanded its product selection, driving GMV growth. Additionally, the increase in advertising revenues from third-party merchants demonstrates their confidence in JD’s platform.

Finally, JD Logistics, a subsidiary of JD, has demonstrated robust growth. Revenues from external customers reached 69% of JD Logistics’ revenue, indicating its strong appeal to external businesses. The non-GAAP operating margin for JD Logistics increased by 1.13% year-over-year (YOY), reflecting improved efficiency and economies of scale. Therefore, this segment contributes to JD’s end-to-end service capabilities and enhances the customer experience.

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health’s (NYSE:TDOC) diverse product portfolio is a significant factor contributing to its rapid growth. The company offers a range of products and services, including Integrated Care and BetterHelp. This diversity allows Teladoc Health to cater to a broader spectrum of healthcare needs, making it an attractive option for many customers.

In Q3 2023, the integrated care segment generated revenue with 8% YOY growth. This segment provides healthcare solutions that address various health issues, such as chronic care programs. Those programs are one of TDOC’s standout offerings. In the third quarter, the company reported over 1.1 million active users in these programs. They are designed to support individuals with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. The company’s success in attracting and retaining a large user base in these programs represents the value it provides and the effectiveness of its services.

Overall, as a market leader in digital health at scale, Teladoc Health has a significant advantage in a rapidly growing industry. The company boasts 90.2 million members, indicating its vast reach and influence in the digital health space. The ability to serve a large and diverse customer base positions Teladoc Health to harness growth in telehealth and virtual care solutions.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro’s (NASDAQ:GPRO) subscription service has demonstrated robust growth, with a subscriber base exceeding 2.5 million by the end of Q3, representing a 20% YOY increase. The subscriptions provide a consistent source of revenue, making GoPro less reliant on one-time product sales. Also, this service remains the highest-margin product the company offers, with solid profitability.

GoPro’s other fundamental strength is its updated go-to-market strategy, which includes lower camera pricing and an emphasis on retail channels. This has had a positive impact on the company’s performance. For instance, Q2 revenue exceeded expectations by 10%, driven by the strategy’s focus on entry-level-priced cameras.

An example of GoPro’s resilience can be observed during Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day. While discretionary and general merchandise sales decreased, GoPro’s camera unit sales in North America increased by 6% year-over-year. The resilience in sales during a competitive period demonstrates the strength of GoPro’s brand and products.

Finally, collaborating with various retailers allows GoPro to cater to diverse customer segments. By partnering with influential core specialty retailers and larger big-box retailers, the company addresses the needs of niche customers seeking high-quality products and the mass market audience looking for accessibility and affordability.

